Aussies crash out at European Open

Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson have both been beaten in first-round singles action at an ATP 250 tournament in Belgium.

Wednesday 20 October 2021
Leigh Rogers
Antwerp, Belgium
INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Alex De Minaur of Australia shows his frustration against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their fourth round match on Day 10 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on October 13, 2021 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Antwerp, Belgium

Australian hopes Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson are out of the European Open.

American qualifier Brandon Nakashima stunned sixth-seeded De Minaur, scoring a 6-4 6-0 first-round victory against the 2020 finalist.

De Minaur felt pressure on his serve in the 85-minute match, winning only 48 per cent of service points against the No.79-ranked Nakashima.

It marks only the sixth time in De Minaur's professional career that he has lost a 0-6 set at tour-level.

Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina proved too strong for Thompson, with the world No.44 conceding only 13 points on serve in a 6-3 6-3 victory.

It is Thompson's fourth consecutive loss, a streak stretching back to the US Open.

Aussies in action - Antwerp

RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
[Q] Brandon Nakashima (USA) d [6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-4 6-0
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP
Men's doubles, first round
Matt Reid (AUS)/Romain Arneodo (MON) v [WC] Lloyd Harris (RSA)/Xavier Malisse (BEL)

Moscow, Russia

Australian duo Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith have lost in the opening round at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

Russian combination Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev had too much firepower, scoring a 6-2 7-5 victory in their first-round doubles clash.

Three Australians - John Millman, James Duckworth and Ajla Tomljanovic - feature in second-round singles action tomorrow.

Aussies in action - Moscow

RESULTS
Men's doubles, first round
Karen Khachanov (RUS)/Andrey Rublev (RUS) d [3] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-2 7-5

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
John Millman (AUS) v [Q] Illya Marchenko (UKR)
James Duckworth (AUS) v [3] Karen Khachanov (RUS)

Women's singles, second round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [1] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)