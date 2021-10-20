Aussies crash out at European Open

Antwerp, Belgium

Australian hopes Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson are out of the European Open.

American qualifier Brandon Nakashima stunned sixth-seeded De Minaur, scoring a 6-4 6-0 first-round victory against the 2020 finalist.

De Minaur felt pressure on his serve in the 85-minute match, winning only 48 per cent of service points against the No.79-ranked Nakashima.

It marks only the sixth time in De Minaur's professional career that he has lost a 0-6 set at tour-level.

Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina proved too strong for Thompson, with the world No.44 conceding only 13 points on serve in a 6-3 6-3 victory.

It is Thompson's fourth consecutive loss, a streak stretching back to the US Open.

Aussies in action - Antwerp

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[Q] Brandon Nakashima (USA) d [6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-4 6-0

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 6-3



COMING UP

Men's doubles, first round

Matt Reid (AUS)/Romain Arneodo (MON) v [WC] Lloyd Harris (RSA)/Xavier Malisse (BEL)

Moscow, Russia

Australian duo Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith have lost in the opening round at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

Russian combination Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev had too much firepower, scoring a 6-2 7-5 victory in their first-round doubles clash.

Three Australians - John Millman, James Duckworth and Ajla Tomljanovic - feature in second-round singles action tomorrow.

Aussies in action - Moscow

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

Karen Khachanov (RUS)/Andrey Rublev (RUS) d [3] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-2 7-5

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

John Millman (AUS) v [Q] Illya Marchenko (UKR)

James Duckworth (AUS) v [3] Karen Khachanov (RUS)

Women's singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [1] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)