Tomljanovic continues career-best run at Indian Wells

Ajla Tomljanovic has continued her career-best run at Indian Wells, eliminating No.26-seeded Slovenian Tamara Zidansek in third-round action today.

The 28-year-old Australian posted a 6-4 6-3 victory against the Roland Garros 2021 semifinalist.

Tomljanovic proved clutch under pressure in the 96-minute match, converting seven of the eight break point opportunities she earned against the world No.33.

She also recovered from a 0-4 deficit in the opening set, quickly regaining control to win 12 of the final 15 games.

It is Tomljanovic's sixth top-40 win this season - and just the fourth time in the world No.47's career she has recorded back-to-back wins over top 40-ranked opponents.

Tomljanovic, who defeated world No.6 Garbine Muguruza earlier in this tournament, now faces former world No.1 and three-time major champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round.

The 33-year-old German leads their head-to-head record 2-0.

Aussies in action - Indian Wells

RESULTS

Women's singles, third round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [26] Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, third round

[22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [13] Cristian Garin (CHI)

Women's singles, fourth round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [10] Angelique Kerber (GER)

Men's doubles, second round

[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)