Stosur and Alcott set to play for US Open titles

Australian champions Sam Stosur and Dylan Alcott have the chance to add to their impressive Grand Slam tallies on the final day of this year's US Open championships.

Stosur is aiming to win her second US Open women's doubles title - and her first in 16 years.

Some of 37-year-old Stosur's biggest career highs have been achieved in New York. This includes her stunning US Open singles triumph 10 years ago, when she memorably defeated Serena Williams in the final to become the first Australian woman in 31 years to win a major singles title.

If the world No.55 needed any reminder of her incredible longevity in the sport, she only has to look across the net in the women's doubles final - where she and 32-year-old Chinese partner Zhang Shuai face two teenage Americans.

One of her opponents, 17-year-old Coco Gauff, was only one when Stosur claimed the US Open 2005 women's doubles crown alongside American Lisa Raymond.

Stosur is aiming to win the fourth major women's doubles title of her career - and her eighth Grand Slam in total.

Alcott is hoping to win his 15th Grand Slam singles title - and also become the first man to win a Golden Slam.

Having already collected Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and Paralympic Games quad wheelchair singles titles this year, the last missing piece to cap an unprecedented dominant season is the US Open crown.

The 30-year-old Australian, who has progressed to his fifth career singles final in New York, plays world No.4 Niels Vink of the Netherlands for the title - and the chance to further etch his name into tennis history.

Aussies in action on day 14:

[14] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [11] Coco Gauff (USA)/Caty McNally (USA)

Women's doubles, semifinals, Arthur Ashe Stadium, first match (from 3am AEST)

Both teams have advanced to the final without dropping a set. This is a career-best Grand Slam run for 17-year-old Gauff and 19-year-old McNally. The American duo, who are ranked No.38 and No.34 respectively, have experienced junior Grand Slam success together and won the US Open girls' doubles title in 2018. They are aiming to become the first teenage US Open doubles champions since a 17-year-old Serena and 19-year-old Venus Williams claimed the 1999 title. Stosur and Zhang, the Australian Open 2019 champions currently enjoying a 10-match winning streak, are contesting their second major final as a team.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v Niels Vink (NED)

Quad wheelchair singles, final, Louis Armstong Stadium, second match

When world No.1 Alcott battled past 18-year-old Vink in the Paralympic Games semifinals earlier this month, he declared it was "the hardest match I've ever played". It sets the scene for an epic rematch in this US Open final. Alcott's quest to win a Golden Slam is just one win away too, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. Alcott is making his 17th Grand Slam singles final appearance, where he boasts an incredible 14-2 win-loss record. Vink, on the other hand, is competing in his first singles final at this level. Both of Alcott's Grand Slam final losses have been in New York, however, finishing runner-up in the past two years.

Head-to-head record: Alcott leads 5-0

Last meeting: Alcott won 6-4 3-6 6-4 (Paralympic Games, September 2021)



