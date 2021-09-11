US Open 2021: Alcott advances to semifinals

Dylan Alcott is on track to complete a perfect season at the US Open, after storming into the quad wheelchair singles semifinals and combining with Heath Davidson to reach the doubles final.

The world No.1 took just 41 minutes to overcome world No.9 Brian Barten 6-0 6-1. He returned to the court alongside Davidson to face Barten and Koji Sugeno in the doubles, where the Australians claimed a 6-0 6-4 victory

Delayed by a due to rain in New York, Alcott opened his sixth US Open quad singles campaign with a 10th straight match win.

Alcott has lifted trophies this year at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Last weekend, he added a second singles Paralympic gold medal to his lofty record.

There was no sign of a comedown from that emotional victory, as Alcott struck 22 winners and recorded only four errors against Barten.

One match down for @DylanAlcott



The No. 1 seed starts his #USOpen quad singles campaign with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Barten! pic.twitter.com/ZRQh6ol36X — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021





It was the second straight match in which Alcott allowed Barten just one game, with today's score replicating the result of their quarterfinal clash in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old Alcott, a winner of 14 Grand Slam singles titles, is aiming to become the first man in tennis history to complete a Golden Slam.

> Read: Dylan Alcott's golden outlook at the US Open

Alcott next faces world No.6 Koji Sugeno, who advanced with a three-set win over David Wagner.

Fellow Australian Heath Davidson had a more challenging start to his US Open singles campaign, the world No.7 exiting to two-time champion Andy Lapthorne.

But Davidson has a chance to claim another important victory at Flushing Meadows.

The quad wheelchair doubles final will be a rematch of the gold medal match at the Tokyo Paralympics, where Dutch pair Sam Schroder and Niels Vink claimed victory over the Australians.

Aussies in action - US Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v Bryan Barten (USA) 6-0 6-1

Andy Lapthorne (GBR) d Heath Davidson (AUS) 7-5 6-1

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Heath Davidson (AUS) v Bryan Barten (USA)/Koji Sugeno (JPN) 6-0 6-4

Women's doubles, semifinals

[14] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d [7] Alexa Guarachi (CHI)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) 6-2 7-5

COMING UP

Quad wheelchair singles semifinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v Koji Sugeno (JPN)

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Heath Davidson (AUS) v Sam Schroder(NED)/Niels Vink (NED)