Ben Weekes exits Paralympic Games

Australia's Ben Weekes has staged a spirited battle against Belgian Jen Vandorpe at the Paralympic tennis event, before exiting in the second round.

Vandorpe, the No.15 seed in Tokyo, achieved a 3-6 6-1 6-0 victory in two hours and 12 minutes.

Following his first-round win over Adam Berdichevsky on Friday, the Australian started strong against the 20-year-old Vandorpe. He secured an immediate break of serve to take a 2-0 lead and went on to secure the set in 45 minutes.

But the big-hitting Vandorpe forced a decider and allowed Weekes just one more game.

The 36-year-old Weekes was contesting his fifth Paralympics - a record in Australian wheelchair tennis.

Weekes' doubles campaign with Martyn Dunn ended against Brazilians Gustavo Arneiro Silva and Daniel Rodrigues in the first round.

Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson are scheduled to contest the quad wheelchair double semifinals today.

Defending their gold medal from the Rio 2016 Paralympics, Alcott and Davidson are the top seeds in the event.

Alcott and Davidson started strong in the singles event in Tokyo, with both winning first-round matches in convincing fashion to progress to the quarterfinals.

"I feel very lucky to be here with everything going on in the world. So, I'm really grateful."



Humble words from Dylan Alcott who is through to the quad singles quarter-finals after a straight-sets win!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ZAx7VdEVpr — 7Sport (@7Sport) August 28, 2021





Aussies in action - Tokyo Paralympics

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's wheelchair singles, second round

[15] Jef Vandorpe (BEL) d Ben Weekes (AUS) 3-6 6-1 6-0

COMING UP

Men's quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[1] Dylan Alcott/Heath Davidson (AUS) v Mitsuteru Moroishi/Koji Sugeno (JPN)