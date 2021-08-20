Kyrgios to represent Team World at Laver Cup

Australia's Nick Kyrgios has been named as a Team World member for this year's Laver Cup.

It will be Kyrgios' fourth appearance in the event, having previously competed in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

"Laver Cup is my favourite week of the year and I just love being part of the team," Kyrgios said.

The 26-year-old Australian will represent Team World alongside Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, as well as Americans Reilly Opelka and John Isner. Former world No.1 John McEnroe returns as captain.





They face a strong Team Europe, aiming to claim a fourth consecutive win.

World No.2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia and world No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece spearhead the charge, along with Germany's Alexander Zverev, Italian Matteo Berrettini, Russian Andrey Rublev and Norway's Casper Ruud.





The 2021 edition of the Laver Cup will be played in Boston from September 24 to 26.

"It's going to be unreal playing at TD Garden, home of the Celtics," said Kyrgios, who is an avid basketball fan.

"Boston fans love their sport, so if we can win the Laver Cup anywhere, then TD Garden and Boston, one of the greatest sports cities in the world is the place to do it."

The event honours Australian legend Rod Laver, the only man in history to win two calendar-year Grand Slams.