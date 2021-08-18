Ranking movers: Duckworth sets new career-high

James Duckworth makes his top-70 debut in this week's rankings, rising 16 places to a new career-high of world No.69.

Wednesday 18 August 2021
Leigh Rogers
Australia
TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 12: James Duckworth of Australia hits a shot against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the third round on Day Four of the National Bank Open at Aviva Centre on August 12, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Men's singles

James Duckworth is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings, rising 16 spots to a career-high of world No.69 after reaching the third round at the Canadian Open.

The 29-year-old's previous best ranking was world No.71, achieved in February 2020.

Duckworth is now the No.4-ranked Australian man, overtaking both Alexei Popyrin and Nick Kyrgios this week.

Kyrgios has fallen outside the world's top 80 and is currently at his lowest ranking since June 2014.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.180
John MillmanNo.44-1
Jordan ThompsonNo.62+1
James DuckworthNo.69+16
Alexei PopyrinNo.74-1
Nick KyrgiosNo.81-1
Christopher O'ConnellNo.133-11
Alex BoltNo.145-1
Marc PolmansNo.151-1
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.190-7
Men's doubles

Luke Saville is at a new career-high of world No.27 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 27-year-old Saville rises three places this week after reaching the quarterfinals at last week's Canadian Open.

Blake Ellis is the biggest mover of the week, with the 22-year-old improving 105 spots to world No.750 after winning an ITF Futures title in Tunisia.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.250
Luke SavilleNo.27+3
Max PurcellNo.400
Alex de MinaurNo.670
Matthew EbdenNo.720
John-Patrick SmithNo.73+1
Matt ReidNo.870
Marc PolmansNo.970
Jordan ThompsonNo.207+1
John MillmanNo.223+3

Note: The WTA Tour are yet to release updated women's singles and doubles rankings this week due to a technical issue.

> READ: De Minaur returns to winners' circle in Cincinnati