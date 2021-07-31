Olympic Games: Ash Barty and John Peers claim bronze medal

Ash Barty and John Peers have won a bronze medal for Australia in the mixed doubles competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Saturday 31 July 2021
Leigh Rogers
Tokyo, Japan
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 30: Ashleigh Barty of Team Australia and John Peers of Team Australia play Andrey Rublev of Team ROC and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Team ROC in their Mixed Doubles Semifinal match on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ash Barty and John Peers have secured Australia's first ever medal in an Olympic mixed doubles competition.

The Aussie duo won today's scheduled bronze-medal play-off at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games via a walkover from Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Nina Stojanovic.

Djokovic was unable to play the match due to a shoulder injury.

It is Australia's sixth ever Olympic medal in tennis - and first since Alicia Molik claimed bronze in the women's singles competition at Athens 2004.

Olympic GamesAustralia's tennis results
Team sizeMedals
Seoul 19886Bronze: Elizabeth Smylie/Wendy Turnbull (women's doubles)
Barcelona 19927Bronze: Nicole Bradtke/Rachel McQuillan (women's doubles)
Atlanta 19967Gold: Todd Woodbridge/Mark Woodforde (men's doubles)
Sydney 200010Silver: Todd Woodbridge/Mark Woodforde (men's doubles)
Athens 20047Bronze: Alicia Molik (women's singles)
Beijing 20088-
London 20126-
Rio 201610-
Tokyo 202010Bronze: John Peers/Ash Barty (mixed doubles)

Aussies in action - Tokyo Olympics

TODAY'S RESULTS
Mixed doubles, bronze medal play-off
John Peers/Ash Barty (AUS) d Novak Djokovic/Nina Stojanovic (SRB) walkover