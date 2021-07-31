Olympic Games: Ash Barty and John Peers claim bronze medal

Ash Barty and John Peers have secured Australia's first ever medal in an Olympic mixed doubles competition.

The Aussie duo won today's scheduled bronze-medal play-off at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games via a walkover from Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Nina Stojanovic.

Djokovic was unable to play the match due to a shoulder injury.

It is Australia's sixth ever Olympic medal in tennis - and first since Alicia Molik claimed bronze in the women's singles competition at Athens 2004.

Olympic GamesAustralia's tennis results Team size Medals Seoul 1988 6 Bronze: Elizabeth Smylie/Wendy Turnbull (women's doubles) Barcelona 1992 7 Bronze: Nicole Bradtke/Rachel McQuillan (women's doubles) Atlanta 1996 7 Gold: Todd Woodbridge/Mark Woodforde (men's doubles) Sydney 2000 10 Silver: Todd Woodbridge/Mark Woodforde (men's doubles) Athens 2004 7 Bronze: Alicia Molik (women's singles) Beijing 2008 8 - London 2012 6 - Rio 2016 10 - Tokyo 2020 10 Bronze: John Peers/Ash Barty (mixed doubles)

Aussies in action - Tokyo Olympics

TODAY'S RESULTS

Mixed doubles, bronze medal play-off

John Peers/Ash Barty (AUS) d Novak Djokovic/Nina Stojanovic (SRB) walkover