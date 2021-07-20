Polmans, Inglis proving they belong at tour-level

Australians Marc Polmans and Maddison Inglis have recorded impressive clay-court wins at tour-level events in Europe.

Tuesday 20 July 2021
Leigh Rogers
Gstaad, Switzerland
Australia's Marc Polmans returns against Chile's Cristian Garin during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2021. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Gstaad, Switzerland

Marc Polmans has made a winning start at an ATP 250 tournament in Gstaad, overcoming local qualifier Sandro Ehrat in straight sets.

The 24-year-old Australian's 7-5 6-3 victory is his fifth career win at tour-level and sets up a second-round meeting with world No.19 Cristian Garin.

It is a rematch of their Wimbledon second-round clash a month ago, which Garin won in four tight sets. World No.147 Polmans has plenty to play for against the fourth-seeded Garin, hoping to advance to his maiden ATP Tour-level quarterfinal and also score a first top-20 win.

Aussies in action - Gstaad

RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
Marc Polmans (AUS) d [Q] Sandro Ehrat (SUI) 7-5 6-3

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
Marc Polmans (AUS) v [4] Cristian Garin (CHI)

Palermo, Italy

Maddison Inglis has scored her first tour-level main draw win on clay to advance to the second round at a WTA 250 tournament in Palermo.

The 23-year-old Australian recorded a 6-2 6-3 victory against Italian Giulia Gatto-Monticone. It marks only the third time in her career that world No.142-ranked Inglis has progressed to the second round at a WTA Tour event.

Inglis plays either top-seeded American Danielle Collins or German qualifier Katharina Gerlach in the second round.

Aussies in action - Palermo

RESULTS
Women's singles, first round
Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Giulia Gatto-Monticone (ITA) 6-2 6-3

COMING UP
Women's singles, first round
[7] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [WC] Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA)
Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Katarina Zavatska (UKR)

Women's singles, second round
Maddison Inglis (AUS) v TBC

Women's doubles, first round
[3] Astra Sharma (AUS)/Vivian Heisen (GER) v Natela Dzalamidze (RUS)/Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS)
Maddison Inglis (AUS)/Samantha Murray Sharan (GBR) v Olga Danilovic (SRB)/Elena Gabriela Ruse (ROU)