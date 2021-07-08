World No.1s lead Aussie charge on day 10 at Wimbledon

Ash Barty is not taking the opportunity to compete at Wimbledon for granted.

"This is my dream. I'm in an extremely fortunate position that I'm getting to do what I love, getting to do what I dreamt as a kid," says Barty.

"I've just got a whole lot of gratitude for the fact that I get to come out here and do what I love. The world, the way we're living at the moment, I think it's incredible that we're able to play, compete, have people enjoy it with us. So I'm certainly enjoying every single minute that I get out on those courts."

Contesting her first singles semifinal at the All England Club today, Barty has the chance to become just the fourth Australian in the Open era to advance to a Wimbledon ladies' singles final and the first since her mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980.

> READ: Barty excited for semifinal challenge

Dylan Alcott is also hoping to create history as he begins his title defence in the quad wheelchair singles competition today.

The world No.1 is looking to win his 14th major singles crown and complete the third leg in his quest for an unprecedented calendar-year Grand Slam in the quad wheelchair division.

There are three Australians competing on day 10, with John Peers also featuring in mixed doubles quarterfinal action.

Aussies in action:

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [25] Angelique Kerber (GER)

Ladies' singles, semifinals, Centre Court, first match (from 10.30pm AEST)

This is Barty's fifth career meeting with Kerber, a three-time major champion and former world No.1. "Each time I've played Angie has been through different phases of my career," Barty says. "It's been an exceptional challenge each and every time. Now to be facing each other in a Grand Slam semifinal in a tournament she's won before is an incredible opportunity. I'm really, really excited." Both players feel comfortable on grass, yet possess very different game styles. "I like to try and use my variety as best I can. I like to use my weapons when I can," Barty notes. "I know one of Angie's greatest assets is the fact that she can run and hunt and put the ball in an awkward situation to nullify my aggression and my weapons." It sets the scene for what shapes as an enthralling battle - and one with a major prize, a place in the Wimbledon final, on the line.

Head-to-head record: Tied at 2-all

Last meeting: Barty won 7-5 6-1 (Wuhan, September 2018)

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v [WC] David Wagner (USA)

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals, Court 17, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Alcott's title defence begins with a semifinal showdown against long-time rival Wagner. The world No.1 boasts a 34-14 win-loss record against the 47-year-old American and has won their past 10 meetings, including last month's Roland Garros semifinal. This is their first career singles meeting on grass. The 30-year-old Alcott, a 13-time Grand Slam singles champion, enters the tournament with a 12-1 win-loss season record.

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2021 day 10 order of play

[17] John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [4] Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)/Nicole Melichar (USA)

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals, No.1 Court, second match

This is Peers' second Wimbledon mixed doubles quarterfinal appearance, having also reached this stage in 2013 with a teenage Ash Barty. Eyeing a first semifinal, the 32-year-old Australian and Chinese partner Zhang face the No.4 seeds. Roger-Vasselin is ranked No.15 and Melichar is the world No.9. Peers, ranked No.24, has made one mixed doubles semifinal in his career - at the US Open in 2018, alongside the No.48-ranked Zhang.

> TV GUIDE: Where to watch Wimbledon 2021