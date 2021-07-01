Aussies enjoy winning starts in Wimbledon doubles

Aussie combination Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur have scored a first-round doubles win at Wimbledon.

Thursday 01 July 2021
Leigh Rogers
London, UK
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Matt Reid of Australia (L) and Alex De Minaur of Australia (R) fist pump during their men's doubles first round match against Luke Johnson of United Kingdom and Anton Matusevich of United Kingdom during Day Four of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Several Australian players have made impressive starts to their Wimbledon doubles campaigns.

Alex de Minaur and Matt Reid moved into the second round with a 7-6(3) 6-2 victory today against British wildcards Luke Johnson and Anton Matusevich.

It matches a career-best doubles result for both 22-year-old De Minaur and 30-year-old Reid at the All England Club. They now face top-seeded Croatian duo Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic in the second round.

Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith won a two-hour and 52-minute battle against No.12 seeds Tim Puetz of Germany and New Zealand's Michael Venus. The Aussie combination two saved match points in a hard-fought 1-6 7-6(4) 13-11 victory.

It qualifies them for a second-round meeting with Uruguay's Ariel Behar and Ecuador's Gonzalo Escobar.

In ladies' doubles action, Arina Rodionova combined with Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas to score a sensational opening-round win against the No.2 seeds.

Rodionova and Diyas, contesting their second Grand Slam tournament as a team, lost only three games as they eliminated Hungarian Timea Babos and France's Kristina Mladenovic 6-1 6-2 in 71 minutes.

Babos and Mladenovic have shared four Grand Slam doubles titles and are former finalists at Wimbledon. But despite their experience, they had no answers against the crafty all-court play of Rodionova and Diyas.

The result improves 31-year-old Rodionova's career record in first-round doubles matches at Wimbledon to an impressive six wins from eight appearances.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS
Gentlemen's doubles, first round
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) d [WC] Luke Johnson (GBR)/Anton Matusevich (GBR) 7-6(3) 6-2
Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d [12] Tim Puetz (GER)/Michael Venus (NZL) 1-6 7-6(4) 13-11

Ladies' doubles, first round
Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Zarina Diyas (KAZ) d [2] Timea Babos (HUN)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 6-1 6-2

COMING UP
Gentlemen's doubles, first round
[16] Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v John Peers (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Lloyd Harris (RSA) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Tennys Sandgren (USA)

Gentlemen's doubles, second round
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v [1] Mate Pavic (CRO)/Nikola Mektic (CRO)
Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Ariel Behar (URU)/Gonzalo Escobar (ECA)

Ladies' doubles, first round
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Coco Vandeweghe (USA) v Anna Kalinskaya (RUS)/Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Christina McHale (USA) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Nao Hibino (JPN)
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Kaja Juvan (SLO)/Ann Li (USA)
Ellen Perez (AUS)/Daria Kasatkina (RUS) v [12] Coco Gauff (USA)/Caty McNally (USA)

Ladies' doubles, second round
Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Zarina Diyas (KAZ) v Varvara Gracheva (RUS)/Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO)

Mixed doubles, first round
Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Sam Stosur (AUS) v Matwe Middelkoop (NED)/Kiki Bertens (NED)
Max Purcell (AUS)/Marta Kostyuk (UKR) v Marc Lopez (ESP)/Marie Bouzkova (CZE)
John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v Ariel Behar (URU)/Galina Voskoboeva (KAZ)
Joran Vliegen (BEL)/Storm Sanders (AUS) v Roman Jebavy (CZE)/Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Caty McNally (USA) v Andrei Vasilevski (BLR)/Arina Rodionova (AUS)
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Venus Williams (USA) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA)