Lleyton Hewitt’s International Tennis Hall of Fame induction deferred to 2022

Lleyton Hewitt's induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame is being deferred until 2022.

Hewitt and his family have opted not to travel to America for the 2021 induction ceremony due to current COVID-19 travel concerns.

"I'm deeply honoured to become a Hall of Famer. While I am very much looking forward to the ceremony and the celebration, everyone's health and safety is the rightful priority for us all to focus on right now," Hewitt explained.

"Due to the circumstances around COVID this year, my family and I won't be able to make it over to Newport, but we are really looking forward to being there in 2022. I wish all the very best to everyone who is being inducted this year."

The International Tennis Hall of Fame induction is scheduled for Saturday 17 July in Newport, Rhode Island. It will honour Class of 2020 inductees Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez, whose ceremony was cancelled last year, alongside Class of 2021 inductees the Original Nine and legendary tennis coach Dennis Van de Meer, who is being inducted posthumously.

Australians Judy Dalton (nee Tegart) and Kerry Reid (nee Melville) are members of the Original Nine, a group of trailblazing women who launched the women's professional tennis tour. Dalton, who resides in Australia, is also unable to travel to the induction, but the US-based Reid plans to attend.

