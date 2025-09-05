The youngest of four children, Kerry Reid won the Australian Open singles title in 1977 (defeating Dianne Fromholtz) and a further 26 titles during her career.

She was also runner-up to Margaret Court at Australian Open 1970, and to Billie Jean King at the 1972 US Open.

She was ranked in the world’s top 10 for 12 consecutive years from 1968 to 1979 and held a career-high ranking of No.5, with her chief rivals being Court, King, Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Chris Evert.

In doubles, she won the Australian Open in 1968 and 1977, and at Wimbledon in 1978.

Reid was a member of the Australian team that won the Fed Cup in 1968, and she held a 37-10 win-loss record from 1967 to 1979.

She is also notable for being one of the members of the ‘Original 9’, a group of female players who broke away from the establishment in 1970 to form a professional women’s circuit, which later became the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour.

She married tennis player Grover Raz Reid in 1976, who became her coach. She later retired to South Carolina and has two daughters.

Reid was inducted into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014.