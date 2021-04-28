Tomljanovic serves up win in Madrid

MADRID, SPAIN

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic is one step closer to qualifying for a WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid.

Tomljanovic, the No.17 seed in the qualifying draw, scored a comprehensive 6-4 6-1 victory against German Mona Barthel in the opening round.

Needing only 67 minutes to secure the win, Tomljanovic saved four of the five break points she faced.

The 27-year-old now faces China's Wang Xiyu in the final qualifying round. The world No.136 upset fourth-seeded Frenchwoman Alize Cornet in three sets.

Tomljanovic is aiming to join countrywoman Ash Barty in the main draw. The world No.1 plays American Shelby Rogers in the first round - their fourth meeting so far this season.

Aussies in action - Madrid

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, first round

[17] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Mona Barthel (GER) 6-4 6-1



COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Shelby Rogers (USA)

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[17] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Wang Xiyu (CHN)

MUNICH, GERMANY

Aussie duo John Peers and Luke Saville are through to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Munich.

The No.2 seeds recorded a 6-3 6-4 win against Finnish combination Harri Heliovaara and Emil Ruusuvouri in the opening round.

John Millman features in second-round singles action tomorrow, with Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith to play their first-round doubles match.

Aussies in action - Munich

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) d Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Emil Ruusuvouri (FIN) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[8] John Millman (AUS) v Guido Pella (ARG)

Men's doubles, first round

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Tomislav Brkic (BIH)/Nikola Cacic (SRB)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Dustin Brown (GER)/Peter Gojowczyk (GER)