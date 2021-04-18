Astra Sharma advances to Charleston final

CHARLESTON, USA

Astra Sharma is into her second career WTA singles final.

What a tournament for 🇦🇺Aussie @astrasharma, into her second WTA final 🙌



She'll face @Ons_Jabeur for the Charleston WTA 250 title tomorrow!#MUSCHealthWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/Xx0G6hWbLQ — wta (@WTA) April 17, 2021

The 25-year-old continued her winning run in Charleston, snapping the eight-match winning streak of Colombian Maria Camelia Osorio Serrano with a 7-6(5) 6-1 victory in their semifinal today.





It sets up a final showdown with top seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, who like Sharma is aiming to win a first WTA singles title this week.

"She's obviously playing really well," Sharma said of Jabeur. "I'm really excited. I've never played her. I can't wait to get out there. I'm playing really well and it will be fun to match up and see how I go."

Aussie duo Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders will also feature in the doubles final at the WTA 250 tournament in Charleston.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Charleston

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's singles, semifinals

Astra Sharma (AUS) d Maria Camelia Osorio Serrano (COL) 7-6(5) 6-1



COMING UP

Women's singles, final

Astra Sharma (AUS) v [1] Ons Jabeur (TUN)



Women's doubles, final

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) v Hailey Baptiste (USA)/Catherine McNally (USA)