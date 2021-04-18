Astra Sharma advances to Charleston final

Australia's Astra Sharma continues winning run at WTA 250 tournament in Charleston, moving into the singles final.

Sunday 18 April 2021
Leigh Rogers
Charleston, USA
CHARLESTON, USA

Astra Sharma is into her second career WTA singles final.

The 25-year-old continued her winning run in Charleston, snapping the eight-match winning streak of Colombian Maria Camelia Osorio Serrano with a 7-6(5) 6-1 victory in their semifinal today.


It sets up a final showdown with top seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, who like Sharma is aiming to win a first WTA singles title this week.

"She's obviously playing really well," Sharma said of Jabeur. "I'm really excited. I've never played her. I can't wait to get out there. I'm playing really well and it will be fun to match up and see how I go."

Aussie duo Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders will also feature in the doubles final at the WTA 250 tournament in Charleston.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Charleston

TODAY'S RESULTS
Women's singles, semifinals
Astra Sharma (AUS) d Maria Camelia Osorio Serrano (COL) 7-6(5) 6-1

COMING UP
Women's singles, final
Astra Sharma (AUS) v [1] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Women's doubles, final
[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) v Hailey Baptiste (USA)/Catherine McNally (USA)