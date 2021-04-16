Aussies advance in Charleston

Aussie duo Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez are through to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Charleston, while Astra Sharma progresses to the singles quarterfinals.

Friday 16 April 2021
Leigh Rogers
Charleston, USA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Storm Sanders (L) of Australia and Ellen Perez (R) of Australia talk during their Women's Doubles first round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Sofia Kenin of the United States on Day Three of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, USA

Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez have continued their impressive form to advance to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Charleston this week.

The top-seeded duo have lost only five games across two matches, including four in today's 6-1 6-3 victory against Poland's Katarzyna Piter and China's Wang Yafan in the quarterfinals.

In singles action, Astra Sharma won a hard-fought second-round clash against eighth-seeded American Madison Brengle.

Sharma led 6-4 4-1, but then lost nine of the next 10 games. The 25-year-old managed to regain control late in the match with some aggressive play, recovering from a 1-4 deficit in the deciding set to record a 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory after two hours and 27 minutes on court.

"I'm so happy," Sharma said. "I had to overcome a lot mentally. I'm glad I changed my tactics in that third set."

It propels Sharma into her second tour-level quarterfinal of the season, where the world No.165 will play 15-year-old Czech wildcard Linda Fruhvirtova.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Charleston

TODAY'S RESULTS
Women's singles, second round
Astra Sharma (AUS) d [8] Madison Brengle (USA) 6-4 4-6 7-5

Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) d Katarzyna Piter (POL)/Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-1 6-3
Elixane Lechemia (FRA)/Ingrid Neel (USA) d Astra Sharma (AUS)/Naomi Broady (GBR) 6-3 5-7 [10-6]

COMING UP
Women's singles, quarterfinals
Astra Sharma (AUS) v [WC] Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Women's doubles, semifinals
[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) v Julia Wachaczyk (GER)/Renata Zarazua (MEX)