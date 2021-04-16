Aussies advance in Charleston

CHARLESTON, USA

Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez have continued their impressive form to advance to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Charleston this week.

The top-seeded duo have lost only five games across two matches, including four in today's 6-1 6-3 victory against Poland's Katarzyna Piter and China's Wang Yafan in the quarterfinals.

In singles action, Astra Sharma won a hard-fought second-round clash against eighth-seeded American Madison Brengle.

Sharma led 6-4 4-1, but then lost nine of the next 10 games. The 25-year-old managed to regain control late in the match with some aggressive play, recovering from a 1-4 deficit in the deciding set to record a 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory after two hours and 27 minutes on court.

"I'm so happy," Sharma said. "I had to overcome a lot mentally. I'm glad I changed my tactics in that third set."

It propels Sharma into her second tour-level quarterfinal of the season, where the world No.165 will play 15-year-old Czech wildcard Linda Fruhvirtova.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Charleston

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

Astra Sharma (AUS) d [8] Madison Brengle (USA) 6-4 4-6 7-5

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) d Katarzyna Piter (POL)/Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-1 6-3

Elixane Lechemia (FRA)/Ingrid Neel (USA) d Astra Sharma (AUS)/Naomi Broady (GBR) 6-3 5-7 [10-6]

COMING UP

Women's singles, quarterfinals

Astra Sharma (AUS) v [WC] Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Women's doubles, semifinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) v Julia Wachaczyk (GER)/Renata Zarazua (MEX)

