Charleston: Barty, Tomljanovic into third round

Ajla Tomljanovic is building momentum at the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, seizing her latest victory over No.17 seed Marie Bouzkova.

The Australian defeated the Czech 4-6 7-5 7-5 to set up a meeting with Sloane Stephens.

It is a first come-from-behind win this season for Tomljanovic, who at world No.78 is ranked lower than the No.56 Bouzkova.

Serving four aces and not a single double fault, Tomljanovic took two hours and 51 minutes to secure victory.





Ash Barty also continued her impressive progress in Charleston, the world No.1 dropping just three games against Misaki Doi.

Taking just over an hours, it was Barty's first match on clay since victory in the 2019 Roland Garros final.

Following the successful defence of her Miami title, it was also Barty's seventh straight win on American soil.

The Australian was in full control as the No.77 Doi faced a reigning world No.1 for the first time.

Closing out her 6-2 6-1 victory by winning six straight games, Barty booked a third-round match against Shelby Rogers.





Aussies in action - Charleston

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [17] Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 4-6 7-5 7-5

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Misaki Doi (JPN) 6-2 6-1

Women's singles, third round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Shelby Rogers (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Sloane Stephens (USA)