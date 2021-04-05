Aussies in action: Sanders qualifies for Charleston

Storm Sanders will join fellow Australians Ash Barty and Ajla Tomljanovic in the main draw of the Volvo Car Open in Charleston after winning through the final round of qualifying.

Sanders battled for two hours and 19 minutes to overcome American Caroline Dolehide, the Australian eventually recording a 2-6 6-4 7-6(4) win.

It continues a season of solid progress for Sanders, who reached the Adelaide International quarterfinals from qualifying, recording wins over Tomljanovic and No.7 seed Yulia Putintseva in a career-best run.

As a wildcard recipient, Sanders defeated Elisabetta Cocciarettto in the first round of last fortnight's Miami Open.

Currently ranked world No.203, the 26-year-old Sanders will eye a top-200 return with further progress at the WTA 500 Charleston tournament.

Sanders faces fellow qualifier Asia Muhammad, a No.209th-ranked American, in the first round of the clay event.

Countrywoman Tomljanovic meets Christina McHale in the opening round at Charleston.

As the top seed, Barty receives a first-round bye.

The world No.1 Barty is aiming to maintain her stunning momentum from the Miami Open, where she defended a title for the first time.

Results:

Women's singles, qualifying final round

Storm Sanders (AUS) d [8] Caroline Dolehide (USA) 2-6 6-4 7-6(4)

Coming up:

Women's singles, first round

[Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) v [Q] Asia Muhammed (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Christina McHale (USA)

Women's doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) v [1] Nicole Melichar( USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED)

Bogota, Colombia

Astra Sharma returns to a successful setting in Bogota, Colombia; in 2019, the Australian progressed to a first singles final at the WTA 250 tournament.

Teamed with countrywoman Zoe Hives, Sharma also won her first WTA doubles title at that event.

This year Sharma meets a qualifier in the first round, and will contest the doubles draw with Spaniard Aliona Bolsova.

Arina Rodionova and Dutch partner Rosalie Van Der Hoek are the No.2 seeds in the doubles draw.

Women's singles, first round

Astra Sharma (AUS) v qualifier

Women's doubles, first round

[2]Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Rosalie Van Der Hoek (NED) v Emma Bektas (USA)/Tara Moore (GBR)

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Aliona Bolsova (ESP) v [WC] Emiliana Arango(COL)/Maria Camilia Osorio Serrna (COL)

Cagliari, Italy

John Millman will kick off his 2021 clay-court season in Cagliari, Italy.

Chasing a first match win since the ATP Cup at the start of the season, Millman Australian faces Federico Coria in the opening round.

Matt Ebden, who exited in singles qualifying at Cagliari, has teamed with Divij Sharan in the doubles draw. The Australian-Indian duo are the No.3 seeds.

Men's singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) v Federico Coria (ARG)

Men's doubles, first round

[3]Matt Ebden (AUS)/Divij Sharan (IND) v Treat Huey (PHI)/Frederik Nielsen(DEN)