Gallant Popyrin tests top seed Medvedev in Miami

Russian Daniil Medvedev has ended the winning run of Australia's Alexei Popyrin at the Miami Open.

The top-seeded Medvedev recorded a hard-fought 7-6(3) 6-7(7) 6-4 victory against Popyrin in their third-round showdown today.

World No.2 Medvedev, who was cramping in the final stages of the two-hour and 37-minute battle, was physically and mentally tested by his 21-year-old opponent.

Popyrin fought back from a 2-5 deficit in the second set, saving three match points at 4-5 0-40 on his own serve.

Forcing the second set into a tiebreak, the 21-year-old Australian's spirited comeback was rewarded on his third set point.

Games went on serve early in the deciding set, before Medvedev showed his class and experience to break Popyrin's serve in the seventh game. From there, the Australian Open 2021 finalist held on to record victory.

Digging deep 💪



Top seed 🇷🇺 @DaniilMedwed fights off cramps and a determined Alexei Popyrin to advance 7-6(3), 6-7(7), 6-4.





James Duckworth also lost in third-round action today. The 29-year-old Australian was unable to take advantage of early leads in both sets against No.32 seed Alexander Bublik.

Bublik fought back to record a 6-4 6-4 victory.

In doubles action, Luke Saville and Austrian partner Oliver Marach have advanced to the quarterfinals. Russian combination Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov were unable to play their scheduled second-round match.

It is the second time in the 27-year-old Saville's career that he has reached this stage at an ATP Masters 1000 event. They now play Australian Open champions Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek for a place in the semifinals.

Aussies in action - Miami

RESULTS

Men's singles, third round

[1] Daniil Medvedev (RUS) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-7(7) 6-4

[32] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-4 6-4



Men's doubles, second round

Luke Saville (AUS)/Oliver Marach (AUT) d Karen Khachanov (RUS)/Andrey Rublev (RUS) walkover

COMING UP

Women's singles, fourth round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [14] Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Luke Saville (AUS)/Oliver Marach (AUT) v [4] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Filip Polasek (SVK)

Women's doubles, second round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) v Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Giuliana Olmos (MEX)