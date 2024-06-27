Two Australian men progress to final qualifying round at Wimbledon 2024

Two Australians have advanced to the final round in the Wimbledon 2024 men's qualifying singles competition.

James Duckworth continued his impressive form, recording a 7-6(6) 6-4 victory against American Nicolas Moreno De Alboran in second-round action today at Roehampton.

"It was a tough match," said the 32-year-old, who has now won 10 of his past 13 matches and is thriving under a new coaching arrangement. "Nicolas served really well and it was difficult for either of us to create too many opportunities."

Duckworth's final-round opponent is world No.262 Mark Lajal, a 21-year-old Estonian looking to qualify at a Grand Slam for the first time.

"He's a very talented young player, so it's going to be difficult," noted world No.78 Duckworth. "I need to prepare well and play well."

Meanwhile, Alex Bolt, who was only elevated into the draw 10 minutes before his first-round match two days ago, is now one win away from completing a successful qualifying campaign.

Continuing to make the most of his alternate spot, Bolt scored a commanding 6-1 6-4 victory today against German Rudolf Molleker.

The world No.234 tallied 31 winners, including 11 aces, in the swift 60-minute encounter.

"I lost to him in Canberra (in January), so I knew it was going to be tough," Bolt said. "He has a lot of weapons, so my main focus at the start was to get on top of him early. I managed to get an early break and ran away with that first set, then kept the momentum up."

This effort propels Bolt into the final round of a Grand Slam qualifying draw for the first time since the US Open in 2018.

"It's great," said the South Australian, who also previously featured in the Wimbledon final qualifying round in 2014 and 2018.

"I feel like finally my body is in a good spot where I can actually back up some matches. I'm really proud of the way I've been doing all of my off-court stuff, which is now translating into wins."

The 31-year-old has dealt with several injury setbacks in recent years. He underwent elbow surgery in 2022 and was sidelined with osteitis pubis late in 2023.

"I had some niggles here and there too at the start of this year, which kept me off court and from keeping consistency," Bolt said. "But the past month or two I've been able to stay on the court and get some rhythm, which has been great."

> READ: Maddison Inglis enjoying a magical qualifying run at Wimbledon 2024

Looking to continue this momentum and qualify at Wimbledon for a second time, Bolt is now preparing for a final-round showdown with No.32 seed Leandro Riedi.

The 22-year-old from Switzerland, who won the Australian Open boys' doubles title in 2020, is aiming to qualify at a major tournament for the first time.

"I'll do some scouting," Bolt said. "But on the grass I think it's more about what I bring to the table. If I can execute what I want to do, then good things are going to happen."

Duckworth and Bolt are aiming to join a nine-strong contingent already in the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles draw.

World No.9 Alex de Minaur headlines this year's Australian charge alongside fellow direct acceptances Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, Chris O'Connell, Rinky Hijikata, Aleksandar Vukic, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Max Purcell and Adam Walton.

Final qualifying round matches are played tomorrow, with main-draw action at the grass-court Grand Slam beginning on Monday 1 July.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, second round

[4] James Duckworth (AUS) d Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (USA) 7-6(6) 6-4

[Alt] Alex Bolt (AUS) d Rudolf Molleker (GER) 6-1 6-4

[6] Luca Van Assche (FRA) d Li Tu (AUS) 7-5 3-6 7-6(7)

COMING UP

Men's qualifying singles, final round

[4] James Duckworth (AUS) v Mark Lajal (EST)

[Alt] Alex Bolt (AUS) v [32] Leandro Riedi (SUI)

