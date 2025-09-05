Trainee Coaching Course
Explore the fundamental needs of junior players, focusing primarily on Hot Shots Tennis.
What is the Trainee Coaching Course?
Another great way to kickstart your coaching journey, this course prepares you to develop the skills of junior tennis players with a focus on the Hot Shots Tennis program.
You’ll spend most of your time on court learning to deliver coaching sessions using modified balls, racquets, nets and courts.
At the completion of the course, you’ll be able to deliver Hot Shots Tennis session for players aged 3–10+ under the guidance of a qualified tennis coach.
Entry requirements
You must be at least 16 years of age.
You must hold a Working with Children Check and a National Police Check.
Course fee
Held over two consecutive days, the course costs $295 (inc. GST).
How to enrol
For coach members, check the course calendar and select the course you’re interested in. Not a member? Join Tennis Australia now