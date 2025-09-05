Development Coaching Course
Ideal for community coaching roles, it delves deeper into how to best develop junior players.
What is the Development Coaching Course (Level 1)?
This course allows you to dig deeper into elements that create a positive learning environment for children. In addition, you’ll learn the legal and ethical responsibilities of a coach, risk management, program planning and how to use coaching technologies during a lesson.
Preparing you to work in a community coaching role, you have the option to include the SIS30521 Certificate III in Sport Coaching.
Entry requirements
You must be at least 16 years of age.
Hold a Working with Children Check and a National Police Check.
Supervised by a coach who is at least Club Professional (Level 2) qualified.
Coaching a minimum of five hours per week.
Course fee
$1860 (inc. GST)
How to enrol
For coach members, check the course calendar and select the course you’re interested in. Not a member? Join Tennis Australia now