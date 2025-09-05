Club Professional Coaching Course
Build your skills in both developing talents and managing the operational elements of a coaching business.
What is the Club Professional Coaching Course (Level 2)?
This course digs deeper into player development, competition planning and delivery and business management. At the end of the course, you can choose to specialise in talent development or focus yourself on the business management aspects of coaching such as managing a venue.
Entry requirements
Hold a Development (Level 1) coaching qualification for a minimum of two years.
Be a current qualified Tennis Australia Coach Member.
Minimum age – 18 years.
Supervised by a coach who is at least Club Professional (Level 2) qualified.
Currently coaching in a full-time or part-time capacity.
Course fee
$2,740 (inc. GST)
How to enrol
For coach members, check the course calendar and select the course you’re interested in. Not a member? Join Tennis Australia now