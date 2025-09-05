Business and Venue Management (Level 3)
Perfect for those interested in further developing their business management skills.
What is the Business and Venue Management Coaching Course (Level 3)?
This course is tailored for coaches ready to take on the business side of tennis coaching. You’ll learn how to build, lead and grow a coaching business – from financial management to marketing, leadership and operational excellence. It ensures you are equipped to drive both performance and business success.
Entry requirements
For Tennis Australia Club Professional or High-Performance coaches, you must:
be at least 18 years old
hold a Club Professional or High-Performance coaching qualification
be coaching full-time and currently running a tennis coaching business.
For business operators at a tennis facility (non-coaches), you must:
be at least 18 years old
be operating a tennis facility.
Course fee
$5500 (inc. GST)
How to enrol
For coach members, check the course calendar and select the course you’re interested in. Not a member? Join Tennis Australia now