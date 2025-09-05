Participation Coaching Course
Learn how to run supervised Hot Shots Tennis activities for Blue and Red stage players.
What is the Participation Coaching Course?
Designed for those who are new to tennis coaching or currently coaching under the supervision of a qualified tennis coach, this online course is offered at no charge and can be done at your own pace.
Preparing you to assist in conducting Hot Shots Tennis activities for Blue and Red stage players, you'll gain an understanding of contemporary coaching methodologies and learn how to run safe, engaging sessions under the guidance of a qualified tennis coach. No prior experience is required.
How do I access the course?
The course is available via our learning management platform, Bounce, and can be accessed anytime.
If you don’t have a Bounce account, go to Bounce and follow the instructions.