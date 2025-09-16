Dane Sweeny has picked up his third-straight title to continue his unbeaten start to the new Pro Tour season.

Melbourne, Australia, 16 September 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Dane Sweeny has maintained his flawless start to the 2025/26 Australian Pro Tour season, claiming his third-straight title in Tamworth.

Meanwhile, Taylah Preston had an impressive week in Wagga Wagga where she advanced to the women’s singles final.

The 24-year-old Sweeny rallied from a set down to defeat compatriot Marc Polmans 2-6 6-4 6-3 in the Tamworth final, which extended his perfect record to 14 straight matches.

It continued his purple patch over the past six weeks, in which he has won his 21 of his past 22 matches and four of five tournaments. The New South Welshman won both Pro Tour events in Brisbane in August and claimed an ITF M25 title in Taipei City last month.

The inaugural Pro Tour tournament in Tamworth was a welcome return to form for Polmans, who advanced to his first singles final since the Cairns International in October 2024.

In the men’s doubles, Joshua Charlton and Calum Puttergill hoisted the silverware after they prevailed against the Delaney brothers – Jake and Jesse – in the championship playoff.

Charlton claimed his fourth doubles title of the year, while Puttergill won his first doubles crown since the Wuxi Challenger in China in May 2024.

In Wagga Wagga, Preston competed for the women’s singles crown against Brit Katie Swan. The No.2 seed was valiant in country New South Wales, bouncing back from a set down in two of her five matches.

Elena Micic and Belle Thompson also put up a good fight in Wagga Wagga. The pair dropped just three games in their opening two matches before recording a match-tiebreak victory to reach the final.

Micic and Thompson were a successful match tiebreak away from winning the title against the Japanese duo, Haruna Arakawa and Ayumi Miyamoto.

The Pro Tour continues in both Tamworth and Wagga Wagga this week.

Elsewhere, Matthew Romios won his sixth ATP Challenger title of 2025, teaming with American Ryan Seggerman to win in Guangzhou, China. He climbed seven places in the latest ATP rankings update, moving to world No.73.

After winning her first ITF women’s title last week in Kayseri, Turkey, 18-year-old Alana Subasic was again victorious in the Turkish city.

Subasic went through the entire week without dropping a set, which included a 6-3 6-1 victory in the final against Frenchwoman Dune Vaissaud.

