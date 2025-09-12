Sydney, Australia, 12 September 2025 | Jackson Mansell

The Culture Amp Australia Davis Cup team aims to book its fourth-straight trip to the Davis Cup Final 8 when it faces Belgium in Sydney this weekend.

Australia has won its last two ties against Belgium, with both encounters occurring during the Davis Cup Finals round-robin stage.

Captain Lleyton Hewitt acknowledged the Qualifier 2nd Round was no easy feat but said Australia’s best game stacked up against anyone.

“We’re happy to be back, but we know it’s going to be a really tough tie,” he said. “We’ve got a pretty good base. We’ve probably been punching above our weight the last four or five years, but that drives these guys.

“They want to hold up the trophy, and they’re more determined than ever, and I feel like the guys that come into the team are certainly lifting their weight.”

Alex de Minaur, John Peers, Jordan Thompson and Aleksandar Vukic retain their spots from their Qualifier 1st Round against Sweden in February, while Rinky Hijikata makes his Davis Cup debut.

Despite losing the experience of Alexei Popyrin and Matt Ebden due to injury, both of whom were included in the initial squad against Belgium, Hewitt remained confident each member of the Australian team would fulfil their role.

“Everyone that’s got an opportunity [to represent Australia in Davis Cup] has come in and realised the guys that are doing the hard work before them, so they’ve got to go out there and do that as well,” he said.

“To have a guy like Rochey (Tony Roche) still involved, in my opinion, the greatest coach there’s ever been, I’m very fortunate to have him as a sidekick as well, to be able to instil into those guys what it means to wear the green and gold.”

As for their opponents, Belgium, they will have to overcome an eight-year drought against Australia to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2018.

Steve Darcis played in the 2017 World Group semifinal encounter, defeating Jordan Thompson in the deciding rubber to reach their third Davis Cup final. Now captain of the Belgian side, Darcis is preparing for a new challenge.

“For us, it was, of course, amazing, but it was a long time ago. We now have a different team, I’m in a different spot also, but it was a great experience,” he said about the 2017 triumph in Brussels. “It’s always very difficult to beat Australia.

“All the guys, they come here, they all play every tie, they have a great captain, they have great players … but also we have a great team, a great team spirit, and we’re going to do our best to be in great shape during the two days.”

Zizou Bergs and Raphael Collignon – whom Belgium Captain Darcis coaches during the season – lead the charge after solid US Open campaigns in which both reached the third round at Flushing Meadows for the first time. Collignon made his breakthrough after a career-best win over No.12 seed and former finalist Casper Ruud.

“Zizou is a great player, and he loves Davis Cup. He loves to be here with the team,” Darcis said. “He has a lot of energy, sometimes we need to calm him down a little bit, but he loves Davis Cup, he loves the big crowd, he loves to play for his country, so for us, it’s nice to have him in the team.

“For Raf, he’s a little bit new. So, I’m going to try and help him.

“I’m really happy for him. He’s working hard to be there. Now he’s cracked into the top 100, I think it’s big for a young player, and I hope it’s just the beginning for him.

You can watch the Davis Cup 2025 Qualifier 2nd Round between Australia and Belgium on 13-14 September on the Nine Network and beIN Sports.

