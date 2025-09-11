Rinky Hijikata's Davis Cup debut is among three changes that have been made for Australia's 2nd Round Qualifier against Belgium.

Sydney, Australia, 11 September 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Wimbledon 2025 doubles finalist Rinky Hijikata will make his Davis Cup debut this weekend when the Culture Amp Australia Davis Cup team takes on Belgium in their 2nd Round Qualifier.

Captain Lleyton Hewitt on Thursday afternoon announced the 24-year-old, who climbed as high as world No.62 last year, would become the 117th player to represent Australia in the competition.

“I’m really excited for Rinky, it’s going to be his first time wearing the green and gold and for him to get an opportunity at a place where he grew up playing as well in Sydney is something really special,” Hewitt said. “That’s one of the greatest things about my job is giving these guys that opportunity.

“He’s won a Grand Slam before, but also at Wimbledon, he did bloody well to get through to another final of a doubles Slam.”

The moment The Scud sealed it 🏆



Throwback to the 1999 Davis Cup final, when the Aussies took down France on enemy soil in Nice.#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/8pGDLtJEhm — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) September 10, 2025

It is one of three changes to the team submitted at the nomination deadline last month, with Alexei Popyrin and Matt Ebden both set to miss due to an elbow tear and back injury, respectively.

Aleksandar Vukic and John Peers return to the team, hoping to build on their success against Sweden in their 1st Round Qualifier in February.

FLASHBACK: Kubler stands tall in Belgian sweep

“It depends on the guys that we’re missing out on, so they had to cover them. It’s kind of like the next man up,” Hewitt said. “In terms of Vuk (Vukic), he did a job for us in Sweden earlier this year. I think the conditions here suit his game really well.

“Peersy was always coming into the team anyway as the fifth player as another doubles option, and then Rinky came into the team when Matty Ebden got injured.

“He’s kind of that versatile player that we could use for doubles, but also a backup singles if need be.”

READ MORE: Hewitt savours Davis Cup homecoming

The trio joins Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson in the team as they look to advance to the knockout stage for the fourth straight year.

You can watch the Davis Cup 2025 2nd Qualifier between Australia and Belgium on 13-14 September on the Nine Network and beIN Sports.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!