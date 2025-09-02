Fresh off his College Park successes, Heath Davidson will lead Australia's wheelchair contingent at US Open 2025.

2 September 2025 | Tennis Australia

Three Australians will compete in the US Open quad wheelchair tournaments at Flushing Meadows, which begins on Wednesday morning (AEST).

Following a strong week in College Park, Maryland, Heath Davidson, Benjamin Wenzel and Jin Woodman – who all reached at least the quad singles semifinals and the quad doubles final – will try to claim US Open silverware.

Davidson brings the strongest form of any Australian into US Open 2025 after winning both the singles and doubles titles at the US Open lead-in tournament in College Park.

The 38-year-old’s singles triumph over Woodman was his first of the year. His campaign included a semifinal victory over top-seed Donald Ramphadi, whom Davidson had not beaten since January 2024.

Davidson then paired up with Wenzel to hoist his 38th career doubles trophy. The duo ousted Woodman and Japan’s Kei Usami 6-2 2-6 [10-8] in a nail-biting final.

The trio’s College Park form will provide confidence leading into difficult first-round matches.

Davidson and Wenzel aim to dethrone the Dutch duo of Sam Schorder and Niels Vink, respectively. Schroder and Vink have won 12 of the past 14 quad singles major titles.

Despite a lopsided head-to-head count – 14-3 in favour of Schroder – Davidson won their most recent Grand Slam encounter when he prevailed 6-4 2-6 6-3 to reach his only major singles final.

On his senior Grand Slam debut, Wenzel looks to gain his first victory over world No.1 Niels Vink. Vink won their previous encounter at the World Team Cup in May.

Woodman also seeks his maiden win over his first-round opponent. He is up against No.4 seed Ahmet Kaplan in his US Open debut.

In doubles, Davidson and Woodman will lock horns in the opening round, as they partner with Canadian Robert Shaw and Brit Gregory Slade, respectively.

Davidson and Shaw are fighting for their 10th doubles title as a duo.

The winning pair could face Wenzel and American teammate Andrew Bogdanov, who face No.1 seeds Vink and Guy Sasson.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: US OPEN

COMING UP

Quad wheelchair singles, first round

Heath Davidson (AUS) v [2] Sam Schroder (NED)

Jin Woodman (AUS) v [4] Ahmet Kaplan (TUR)

Benjamin Wenzel (AUS) v [1] Niels Vink (NED)

Quad wheelchair doubles, quarterfinals

Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v Jin Woodman (AUS)/Gregory Slade (GBR)

Benjamin Wenzel (AUS)/Andrew Bogdanov (USA) v [1] Guy Sasson (ISR)/Niels Vink (NED)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!