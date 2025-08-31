Tahlia Kokkinis, Renee Alame, and Cruz Hewitt will feature in US Open juniors competition.

New York, USA, 31 August 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Tahlia Kokkinis, Renee Alame, and Cruz Hewitt will fly the Australian flag in US Open juniors action, beginning on Monday morning (AEST).

Kokkinis and Alame represent Australia’s chances of producing their first girls’ singles champion at Flushing Meadows since Jelena Dokic in 1998.

With girls’ world No.2 Emerson Jones opting not to play juniors at US Open 2025, Kokkinis enters as the top-ranked Australian junior.

Ranked world No.46, the 17-year-old has been solid at Grand Slam level in 2025. Kokkinis reached the quarterfinals of her home major in January, before advancing to the round of 16 at the All England Club.

She also boasts a 6-3 record on hard courts this season. Most recently, Kokkinis reached the final 16 at the ITF J300 tournament in College Park, Maryland, holding her in good stead for US Open 2025.

Kokkinis will be joined in the girls’ singles draw by Alame, who also progressed to the final 16 in College Park.

Alame features in the first international Grand Slam of her career. Despite her limited Grand Slam experience, the 16-year-old is a serious hardcourt threat.

The Sydneysider has reached two J300 hardcourt semifinals in 2025, achieving the feat in Kuala Lumpur and Nonthaburi, Thailand.

The world No.68 was also selected in Australia’s Junior Billie Jean King Cup team that travelled to Kazakhstan in May.

Twenty-eight years after his father made his US Open debut, Cruz Hewitt will compete at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

Hewitt, too, has a strong hardcourt record this year, winning 11 of 16 matches. He was a finalist at a J300 event in Kuala Lumpur and Nonthaburi.

The 16-year-old is the only Australian junior to compete in the main draw of all four Grand Slams in 2025. His best results came at Melbourne Park and the All England Club, where he made second-round appearances.

He hopes to become Australia’s first boys’ singles champion since Omar Jasika in 2014.

