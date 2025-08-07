Two-time Grand Slam singles champion and former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt has become one of seven new inductees into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

Melbourne, VIC, 7 August 2025 | Sport Australia

Australian legend Lleyton Hewitt has become the 25th tennis player to be inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

Hewitt carried on the rich traditions of Australian tennis greats, with his extraordinary rise to world No.1 becoming one of Australian sport’s most compelling success stories.

With his trademark backwards-facing cap and fierce determination, Hewitt’s journey began in his hometown of Adelaide, where his talent first emerged on the junior circuit.

His breakthrough came at the 2001 US Open, where he claimed his first Grand Slam singles title and became the youngest world No.1 at just 20 years old. Hewitt maintained his hold over the top ranking for 75 consecutive weeks.

He also captured a second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2002.

Hewitt’s passionate approach came through in his feisty on-court demeanour, fist-pumping “C’mon!” roar and aggressive baseline game. Nobody could question his fighting spirit or commitment to Australian tennis.

His durability was legendary, playing in a record 20 consecutive Australian Opens while proudly representing his country in Davis Cup competition. He has since taken on the captaincy of the Australian Davis Cup team, a position he has held for almost a decade.

Hewitt’s contributions to tennis were recognised with his appointment as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2016, induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2022, and elevation to the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame in 2024.

“It’s pretty surreal to be honest. When you’re playing your professional career it’s not something you think about at all or focus on, but over the years growing up in Australia we’ve had such a rich history, not only in our sport of tennis, but also in so many other great sports as well, that I’ve had so many great role models and idols that I’ve looked up to, all there in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame. So for me now to be inducted is an incredible honour,” Hewitt said.

“So many people have been a part of the journey. I was fortunate enough to play 20 Australian Opens in a row. From that young age of 15/16 when I started playing at Melbourne Park and got the opportunity, I had a few different coaches throughout the pathway, but family and friends have always been there.

“Obviously, Mum, Dad and my sister have been great support, and then my wife Bec and our three kids later in my career. I couldn’t thank all those people enough. Tennis is a very individual sport, but when you’re out there on the road, a lot of people have to make so many sacrifices to give you the best opportunity of playing well and competing hard. I really appreciate that.”

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!