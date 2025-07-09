Tahlia Kokkinis and Emerson Jones compete for girls' quarterfinal berths at Wimbledon on Day 10, while Cruz Hewitt features in doubles action.

London, UK, 9 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Girls’ singles quarterfinal spots await Tahlia Kokkinis and Emerson Jones as they take to the court on Day 10 of Wimbledon.

Kokkinis hopes to build on her Australian Open 2025 campaign, where she reached her maiden junior Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The 16-year-old has been on a mission at Wimbledon 2025, aiming to match that result. Kokkinis is yet to drop a set in her first trip to the All England Club, defeating Qu Yihan and local player Daniella Britton en route to the last 16.

To advance to another major quarterfinal, she will have to upstage another Brit – US Open 2024 junior semifinalist Mingge Xu.

If successful, Kokkinis could meet Roland Garros girls’ singles champion Lilli Tagger.

Kokkinis will also feature in doubles action on Wednesday, teaming with American Aspen Schuman to face fifth seeds Thea Frodin and Julieta Pareja in the second round.

Girls’ singles No.1 seed Jones is also set to compete in both singles and doubles competition on Day 10.

The Wimbledon 2024 finalist continues her campaign against Spaniard Eugenia Zozaya Menendez in her third consecutive third-round appearance at the grasscourt major.

Jones has only dropped eight games in her opening two matches against Julia Pastikova and Yoana Konstantinova, highlighting her impressive form on grass; she has won a combined eight of her past 10 matches on the surface across juniors and women’s competitions.

She also hopes to extend her doubles run on Wednesday with Belgian Jeline Vandromme. The second seeds are pitted against local duo Hollie Smart and Mia Wainwright as they attempt to reach the quarterfinals.

In other action, Cruz Hewitt will get a second shot at trying to defeat Oskari Paldanius, this time in doubles.

Hewitt lost to Paldanius in the second round of boys’ singles on Tuesday, ending his singles debut at SW19.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

COMING UP ON DAY 10

Girls’ singles, third round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Eugenia Zozaya Menendez (ESP) – Third match, Court 12

Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) v Mingge Xu (GBR) – Second match, Court 18

Girls’ doubles, second round

[2] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Jeline Vandromme (BEL) v Hollie Smart (GBR)/Mia Wainwright (GBR) – Fifth match, Court 12

Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS)/Aspen Schuman (USA) v [5] Thea Frodin (USA)/Julieta Pareja (USA) – Fourth match, Court 18

Boys’ doubles, second round

Cruz Hewitt (AUS)/Mark Ceban (USA) v [4] Oskari Paldanius (FIN)/Alan Wazny (POL) – Fifth match, Court 18

