A Wimbledon quarterfinalist seven years ago, Daria Kasatkina took a step towards replicating that result with a gritty first-round win on Tuesday at the All England Club.

London, UK, 1 July 2025 | Matt Trollope

Daria Kasatkina recovered from an early break down in both sets on Tuesday to reach the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Australia’s No.1 female player saw off the challenge of Emiliana Arango 7-5 6-3, a result setting up a second-round meeting with Irina Camelia Begu, who beat Kaja Juvan in three sets.

Compatriot Priscilla Hon was unable to join her in round two, despite building a 4-0 second-set lead against 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Hon, who qualified for the main draw to make her Wimbledon debut, eventually fell 6-2 7-5.

Another Aussie, Maya Joint, plays her first-round match against 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova, looking to continue the momentum that took her to last week’s WTA title in Eastbourne.

For Kasatkina, it was an impressive result given she’d struggled during the grasscourt season, losing her opening-round matches at Queen’s, Berlin and Eastbourne.

The 16th seed started slowly, with four double faults in her first two service games. But from 2-1 down in the first set she won four of the next five games to establish control.

With the first set in hand, Kasatkina again went down an early break before reeling off four consecutive games on Court 14.

She almost sealed victory when she earned two match points in the eighth game when leading 5-2, but when serving for the match in the following game, she made no mistake, cementing her spot in the second round with an ace.

The result marks Arango’s eighth consecutive loss on grass dating back to 2023, yet Kasatkina is far more comfortable on the lawns, winning last year’s Eastbourne title and reaching the third round at Wimbledon the past two years.

Kasatkina was also a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2018 and by winning her first-round match at SW19 this year, she improved her tournament win-loss record to 13-7 – the second-best of the majors behind only Roland Garros.

Earlier this month Kasatkina reached the second week of the claycourt Grand Slam.

More to follow…

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

DAY 2 RESULTS

Ladies’ singles, first round

[16] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) d Emiliana Arango (COL) 7-5 6-3

[18] Ekaterina Alexandrova d Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-2 7-5

Maya Joint (AUS) v [19] Liudmila Samsonova – Still to play (Second match, Court 18)

