Roland Garros 2025: Kasatkina battles Badosa in Wimbledon 2024 rematch
World No.17 Daria Kasatkina aims to build on some impressive claycourt form when she meets Paula Badosa on Day 7 of Roland Garros 2025.
Paris, France, 31 May 2025 | Jackson Mansell
Daria Kasatkina headlines Australians in action on Day 7 at Roland Garros 2025 as she faces Spaniard Paula Badosa.
In a rematch of their third-round encounter at Wimbledon 2024, when Badosa defeated the Australian 7-6(6) 4-6 6-4, Kasatkina hopes to flip the script against the 10th seed on Saturday.
The world No.17 is vying to make the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the eighth time in her career, expanding on some impressive progress in her Roland Garros 2025 campaign.
Aside from the set dropped in her first-round match against Katerina Siniakova, Kasatkina has lost nine games in her opening two matches.
Her creative shotmaking has boosted her return to the Roland Garros third round – a factor that the 28-year-old believes is a much-needed point of difference.
“I don’t have a huge, strong body like some of the girls, some of the players. So I have to win with something else. It has to be my brain or my legs or whatever,” Kasatkina told Stan Sport.
“Sometimes I come up with some unusual stuff on court and sometimes [even] I don’t know what [shot] I’m going to play.”
Kasatkina will nudge ahead of Badosa in their head-to-head if she triumphs in their third-round match.
Tied at three wins each, the 2022 Roland Garros semifinalist is hoping to win her first claycourt match against the world No.10 since the WTA1000-level tournament at Rome in 2022.
In Roland Garros men’s doubles, James Duckworth and Aleksandar Vukic continue their campaign against 16th-seeds Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the second round.
It comes after a strong first-round performance from the Australian duo, who defeated Tunisian Skander Mansouri and Jean-Julien Rojer 7-6(2) 6-2.
Indian Wells semifinalist John-Patrick Smith also features on Day 7. He and Brazilian partner Fernando Romboli battle local pair Arthur Cazaux and Harold Mayot.
Coming up – Roland Garros Day 7
Women’s singles, third round
[17] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v [10] Paula Badosa (ESP) – First match, Court Simonne-Mathieu (from 7pm AEST)
Men’s doubles, second round
James Duckworth [AUS]/Aleksandar Vukic [AUS] v [16] Hugo Nys [MCO]/Edouard Roger-Vasselin [FRA] – First match, Court 9
John-Patrick Smith [AUS]/Fernando Romboli [BRA] v [WC] Arthur Cazaux [FRA]/Harold Mayot [FRA] – First match, Court 7
