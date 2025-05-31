World No.17 Daria Kasatkina aims to build on some impressive claycourt form when she meets Paula Badosa on Day 7 of Roland Garros 2025.

Paris, France, 31 May 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Daria Kasatkina headlines Australians in action on Day 7 at Roland Garros 2025 as she faces Spaniard Paula Badosa. In a rematch of their third-round encounter at Wimbledon 2024, when Badosa defeated the Australian 7-6(6) 4-6 6-4, Kasatkina hopes to flip the script against the 10th seed on Saturday.

The world No.17 is vying to make the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the eighth time in her career, expanding on some impressive progress in her Roland Garros 2025 campaign. Aside from the set dropped in her first-round match against Katerina Siniakova, Kasatkina has lost nine games in her opening two matches. READ: Kasatkina proudly continues Paris progress

Her creative shotmaking has boosted her return to the Roland Garros third round – a factor that the 28-year-old believes is a much-needed point of difference.

“I don’t have a huge, strong body like some of the girls, some of the players. So I have to win with something else. It has to be my brain or my legs or whatever,” Kasatkina told Stan Sport.

“Sometimes I come up with some unusual stuff on court and sometimes [even] I don’t know what [shot] I’m going to play.”

Kasatkina will nudge ahead of Badosa in their head-to-head if she triumphs in their third-round match. Tied at three wins each, the 2022 Roland Garros semifinalist is hoping to win her first claycourt match against the world No.10 since the WTA1000-level tournament at Rome in 2022.

In Roland Garros men’s doubles, James Duckworth and Aleksandar Vukic continue their campaign against 16th-seeds Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the second round. It comes after a strong first-round performance from the Australian duo, who defeated Tunisian Skander Mansouri and Jean-Julien Rojer 7-6(2) 6-2.

Indian Wells semifinalist John-Patrick Smith also features on Day 7. He and Brazilian partner Fernando Romboli battle local pair Arthur Cazaux and Harold Mayot.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

Coming up – Roland Garros Day 7

Women’s singles, third round

[17] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v [10] Paula Badosa (ESP) – First match, Court Simonne-Mathieu (from 7pm AEST)

Men’s doubles, second round

James Duckworth [AUS]/Aleksandar Vukic [AUS] v [16] Hugo Nys [MCO]/Edouard Roger-Vasselin [FRA] – First match, Court 9

John-Patrick Smith [AUS]/Fernando Romboli [BRA] v [WC] Arthur Cazaux [FRA]/Harold Mayot [FRA] – First match, Court 7

