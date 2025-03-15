Jordan Thompson has reached his second ATP Masters 1000 final with Sebastian Korda after advancing to the title match at Indian Wells.

Indian Wells, CA, United States, 15 March 2025 | Matt Trollope

Jordan Thompson continues to maintain his position as one of the game’s premier doubles players, advancing to the Indian Wells final with Sebastian Korda.

The Australian-American duo, who also won last year’s Madrid Masters title, recovered to beat another Aussie, John-Patrick Smith, and his Brazilian partner Fernando Romboli.

From a set down, and the 6-8 down in the match tiebreak, Thompson and Korda prevailed 3-6 6-3 [10-8].

https://twitter.com/BNPPARIBASOPEN/status/1900651976603398217

Despite the loss it was a magnificent week for Smith and Romboli, who entered the main draw as alternates before upsetting a string of more-fancied opponents, including Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallists Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram, and sixth seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash.

And it continues an excellent season for Smith, who in January reached the Australian Open 2025 mixed doubles final with Kimberly Birrell.

Thompson, currently ranked 11th in doubles, is seeking a third “big” doubles title in the past 12 months, after his Madrid triumph with Korda last May and then September’s US Open victory with fellow Aussie Max Purcell.

At world No.11 in doubles as well as being a top-40 ranked singles player, Thompson currently has the best combined ranking of any ATP player.

Just five other top-100 singles players – Korda, Tomas Machac, Zhang Zhizhen, Alexander Zverev and Alex Michelsen – hold top-100 doubles rankings, yet none as high as Thompson.

In the final, Thompson and Korda will face No.1 seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic, who beat American wildcards Christian Harrison and Evan King in straight sets in the other semifinal.

In just their third event together, Thompson and Korda have built a winning 9-1 record together and will hope to make it 10 wins in Saturday’s final, which follows the men’s singles semifinals.

By reaching the Indian Wells final, Thompson – a former doubles world No.3 – has returned to the top five in the ATP live doubles rankings.