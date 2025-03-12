Junior world No.1 Emerson Jones earns the position of Orange Girl for the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team, gaining world-stage experience and training alongside top players in a cherished Aussie tradition.

12 March 2025 | Tennis Australia

Sixteen-year-old Emerson Jones has been named the Orange Girl for the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team, joining Australia’s top ranked woman Kimberly Birrell as they prepare for their 2025 qualifying campaign in Brisbane.

The Orange Girl is a long-standing Australian team tradition, offering a promising young player the chance to train alongside the team and gain invaluable experience on the world stage.

In 2024, Jones made history by becoming the first Australian girl to top the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings in more than 25 years, following in the footsteps of Jelena Dokic who achieved the same feat in 1998.

Over the years, several notable players who have taken on the Orange Girl role have gone on to become Billie Jean King Cup representatives including Ash Barty, Daria Saville and Storm Hunter.

“It’s such an honour to be named the Orange Girl for Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup team,” Jones said.

“Getting the chance to be part of the team environment, learn from our top women and experience what comes with representing Australia at this level is really exciting.”

Team captain Sam Stosur said Jones’ selection reflects her potential and recent achievements.

“The Orange Girl tradition is something unique and special to Australian tennis. It is an incredible opportunity for a young player to immerse themselves in the team culture,” Stosur said.

“Emerson had a phenomenal 2024, and we’re excited to have her join the team in Brisbane. She’ll get to experience first-hand what it takes to compete at the top international level and see the passion and pride that comes with representing Australia in the green and gold.

Jones joins the team off the back of a standout summer of tennis, pulling off a stunning upset in her Adelaide International debut against world No. 37 Wang Xinyu before impressing at the Australian Open.

“It’s a great stepping stone for a young player, and I have no doubt Emerson will make the most of this opportunity.”

The world No.1 junior reached the junior singles semifinals at Melbourne Park for a second straight year while also securing a doubles final appearance, reinforcing her position as one of the most promising young players in the world.

Jones was also awarded the Junior Athlete of the Year Award at the 2024 Newcombe Medal Australian Tennis Awards, alongside fellow rising star and former Orange Girl, 18-year-old Maya Joint.

Australia will face Kazakhstan and Colombia at Pat Rafter Arena from 10-12 April, with each tie featuring two singles matches and one doubles match. The winners of each group will advance to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen, China, in November.

The remaining members of the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team will be confirmed later this week.

Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifiers

Australia – Hard, Outdoors (Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane)

Thursday 10 April 12.00pm AEST – Australia vs Kazakhstan

vs Kazakhstan Friday 11 April 12.00pm AEST – Colombia vs Kazakhstan

Saturday 12 April 12.00pm AEST – Australia vs Colombia

Tickets to the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier featuring Australia, Kazakhstan and Colombia are on sale via Ticketmaster