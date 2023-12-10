Charlie Camus, Hayden Jones and Pavle Marinkov are finalists at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards.

Australia, 10 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Three of the brightest prospects in Aussie tennis have a chance to take home a coveted Australian Tennis Award.

The Male Junior Athlete of the Year award, presented annually at the Australian Tennis Awards, recognises an 18-and- under player who has achieved a commendable ranking in his age group and displayed a positive attitude throughout the season.

The 2023 finalists are:

Charlie Camus (ACT): The 17-year-old won one singles and three junior doubles titles on the ITF World Tennis Tour during 2023 to peak at world No.31. Camus competed at all four junior Grand Slams and was a boys’ doubles semifinalist at Roland Garros.

Hayden Jones (Qld): The 17-year-old rose to world No.23 in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings in 2023. He also competed at all four junior Grand Slams, with his best result being a semifinal appearance in the US Open boys’ doubles competition.

Pavle Marinkov (NSW): The 17-year-old advanced to the third round in the Australian Open and US Open boys’ singles competitions in 2023. He also won one singles and two doubles junior titles on the ITF World Tennis Tour to peak at world No.37 in the rankings.

The winner will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards, held at Crown Casino in Melbourne, on Monday 11 December.

This award has an impressive honour roll, which includes 2023 Newcombe Medal nominees Alex de Minaur and Rinky Hijikata.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Male Junior Athlete of the Year 2022 Edward Winter (SA) 2021 Philip Sekulic (Qld) 2020 Not presented 2019 Rinky Hijikata (NSW) 2018 Rinky Hijikata (NSW) 2017 Alex de Minaur (NSW) 2016 Alex de Minaur (NSW) 2015 Omar Jasika (Vic) 2014 Thanasi Kokkinakis (SA) 2013 Nick Kyrgios (ACT) 2012 Luke Saville (SA) 2011 Luke Saville (SA) 2010 Bernard Tomic (Qld)

