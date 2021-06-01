Australia's Astra Sharma matches her career-best Grand Slam result by advancing to the second round in Paris.

Paris, France, 1 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Astra Sharma is moving on at Roland Garros, advancing to the second round with an impressive 7-6(5) 6-2 victory against Romanian qualifier Irina Bara in Paris today.

The No.124-ranked Australian wildcard made a confident start, firing 24 winners in a 51-minute opening set.

Sharma continued to dictate play against the world No.122 in the second set, breaking in the sixth game to build a 4-2 lead. From there, Sharma closed out victory after 84 minutes on court. She finished the match with 36 winners to Bara’s 16.

It matches Sharma’s career-best singles result at Grand Slam level, having also made the second round at Australian Open 2019 and Roland Garros last year.

Looking to progress to her first major third round, Sharma needs to defeat No.25 seed Ons Jabeur in her next match. It is a rematch of the Charleston final from April, where the 25-year-old from Perth defeated the Tunisian in three sets to score her first top-30 win and clinch her maiden WTA singles title.

Alex de Minaur is also through to the second round after scoring a 6-2 6-4 7-6(4) victory against Italian Stefano Travaglia today. The No.21-seeded Australian hit 11 aces in the two hour and 28 minute battle.

It marks the second time that De Minaur has reached the second round in Paris, matching his 2019 effort. His next opponent is world No.83 Marco Cecchinato, a 28-year-old Italian who made the Roland Garros semifinals in 2018.

De Minaur leads their head-to-head record 3-2, however Cecchinato defeated the 22-year-old in the first round at this tournament last year.

World No.1 Ash Barty plays her opening-round match later this evening in Paris. Alexei Popyrin and James Duckworth also feature on today’s schedule.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) d [Q] Irina Bara (ROU) 7-6(5) 6-2

Men’s singles, first round

[21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 6-2 6-4 7-6(4)

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Bernarda Pera (USA)

Women’s singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [31] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [25] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros women’s singles draw

Men’s singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [3] Rafael Nadal (ESP)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Salvatore Caruso (ITA)

Men’s singles, second round

[21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Marco Cecchinato (ITA)

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros men’s singles draw

Women’s doubles, first round

[13] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) v Cori Gauff (USA)/Venus Williams (USA)

[15] Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)/Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) v [16] Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)/Raluca Olaru (ROU)

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS)/Yana Sizikova (RUS)

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Hayley Carter (USA) v Vivian Heisen (GER)/Kveta Peschke (CZE

Men’s doubles, first round

[10] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v [WC] Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)/Antoine Hoang (FRA)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [WC] Gregoire Barrere (FRA)/Albano Olivetti (FRA)

Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Robin Haase (NED)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v Federico Delbonis (ARG)/Divij Sharan (IND)

John Millman (AUS)/Thiago Monteiro (BRA) v Yen-Hsun Lu (TPE)/Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Tomislav Brkic (BIH)/Nikola Cacic (SRB)

