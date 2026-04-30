Padel Australia renews Club Med partnership as padel boom continues

Padel Australia has renewed its partnership with Club Med, the pioneer of premium all-inclusive holidays for over 75 years, as the sport continues its rapid growth nationwide.

Padel is one of the fastest growing sports in Australia, with the number of padel courts across the country increasing by over 50 per cent in the past 12 months, reflecting a surge in interest and participation.

With padel courts and lessons included at Club Med resorts worldwide, including at the brand-new Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari and Club Med Borneo set to open later this year, the partnership remains a natural fit.

The Australian padel community can look forward to the return of the Club Med Padel Cup in late 2026, following the success of the inaugural event in September 2025. Winners will be flown to a Club Med resort to compete in the grand final against players from across Asia Pacific, giving them the chance to play the sport in stunning destinations while experiencing everything Club Med’s all-inclusive resorts have to offer.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Club Med and build on the momentum as padel continues to increase in popularity across the country,” said Tennis Australia Head of Game Expansion Callum Beale.

“This partnership will offer new and existing padel players more opportunities to play and enjoy all the benefits of the sport,” he added.

Michelle Davies, General Manager for Club Med Pacific and New ESAP Markets said: “Our continued partnership with Padel Australia allows us to combine our passion for active, all-inclusive holidays with a sport that’s fun, social, and accessible for everyone.”

“Whether you’re a first-time player or someone looking to sharpen their skills, our resorts provide the perfect environment to enjoy padel while exploring some of the world’s most beautiful destinations.

“We’ve seen great success over the past few years with Padel Australia, including the implementation of the inaugural Club Med Padel Cup, and we look forward to strengthening this partnership further while supporting the growth of the sport.”

Padel’s growth is being reflected not only in court development but also participation, with over 90,000 Australians having now sampled the sport and most venues at utilisation capacity during peak hours.

Originally invented in Mexico, padel is a modified version of tennis and has become one of the fastest‑growing sports globally, particularly throughout Europe. It is played on an enclosed court using specially designed paddles and balls.

Always played in doubles, padel is easy to learn and highly social, making it appealing to players of all ages and abilities. While the rules are similar to tennis, padel features an underarm serve and incorporates the use of walls, adding a unique and dynamic element to play.

The Australian Padel Tour is hosted in cities nationwide and offers players the opportunity to compete for official ranking points and prize money.

Padel Australia is the national governing body for padel. For more information visit padelaus.com.au.