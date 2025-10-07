AO 2026: Elevated fan experience across the precinct

“The Australian Open is reaching new heights – literally,” Tennis Australia’s Director of Product and Customer Experience Amanda Del Prete said.

“Every year more fans join in the festival of tennis and entertainment, and for AO 2026, we’re taking the experience to the next level. From enhanced ways to view world-class tennis, to a range of gastronomic delights, we’re creating new spaces that invite fans to immerse themselves like never before.

“At AO 2026, we’re going up, we’re raising the bar and introducing more upper-level, two-storey structures across the precinct. On the Western Courts the new, shaded ‘Highline’ offers elevated views of the matches below, more shade and more choice for fans who want to stay close to the action.

“Connecting seamlessly with the reimagined Courtside Bar – now with grandstand seating – more fans can sip, snack and cheer from a prime vantage point.

“On Grand Slam Oval we’ve designed a new two-storey fan hub with extra seating and shade, giving fans the perfect spot to soak up the electric atmosphere, enjoy the entertainment while catching every moment of the tennis on the big screens.”

TOPCOURT, the AO’s vibrant precinct at Birrarung Marr which debuted in 2025 is back with fan-favourite Game On, more live music and entertainment, POP and Pickleball courts, fresh activations and shopping.

TOPCOURT will again be the place to be this summer, with Shake Shack bringing its first ever Australian outlet to the AO, serving up its world-famous burgers and shakes from TOPCOURT for three weeks in January.

“At AO 2026, we’re making it quicker and easier for fans to enjoy their day without missing a moment of the action. From mobile vendors roaming the grounds with refreshments to a major expansion of in-seat ordering across multiple arenas,” Del Prete said.

Adding to the experience, a brand-new express food outlet will launch at the Western Courts, tailored for fans after quick, flavour-packed bites.

The Village - nestled between John Cain Arena and Kia Arena – will return, offering fans an up-close view of the world’s top players as they practice and gear up for Grand Slam glory.

The Village will also host Pickleball come and try sessions open to all fans during finals weekend.

Family-favourite the AO Ballpark presented by Emirates is set to return, featuring a waterslide, stage, and Hot Shots HQ where kids can explore the stages of the Hot Shots Tennis program, practice techniques and play alongside friends and family using mini courts and interactive activities.

