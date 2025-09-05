Fraser was a singles semifinalist at Wimbledon in 1962 and a doubles semifinalist in the same year with Rod Laver.

Ranked No.8 in singles in Australia, he was a singles quarterfinalist at the Australian Championships in 1963.

He gave up a promising career in tennis to be a general practitioner, graduating from the University of Melbourne in 1958.

Dr Fraser worked in sports medicine throughout the 1960s, helping many football clubs, cricket and tennis bodies.

He was the official doctor for the Australian Davis Cup team and honorary medical officer of the Australian Open from 1963 to 1998.

President of Tennis Victoria from 1983 to 1996, Dr Fraser was involved in the medical commission established by the ITF from 1995 to 2003 that implemented the sport’s drug-testing program.

The ITF subsequently became one of the first international sporting bodies to introduce formulated procedural rules for drug testing.