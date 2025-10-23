Australia's top two men's players have endured very different fortunes in Vienna as Alex de Minaur made the quarterfinals but Alexei Popyrin bowed out.

At the ATP 500 Vienna Open indoor hardcourt event, De Minaur put paid to the hopes of local Filip Misolic, on Wednesday evening, just two days after knocking out another Austrian, Jurij Rodionov, to notch up his 300th tour-level win.

Setting off on what he smiled would be his next 300, the Australian No.1 this time turned out to be a notch above Rodionov's counterpart Misolic, the world No.95, who was cheered to the rafters by the crowd at the Wiener Stadthalle but still succumbed 6-4 6-4 in just under an hour-and-a-half.

The result saw the 'Demon' chalk up his 52nd win of 2025.

World No.7 De Minaur, moving ever closer to a place in the end-of-season ATP Finals in Turin, took a grip from the outset, earning a break at the fourth attempt in a lengthy opening game.

Far from overawed, wildcard Misolic kept de Minaur honest, but couldn't exert any real pressure on the Australian's delivery as he lost the first stanza in 43 minutes.

The Austrian then served up an error-riddled game to go 2-1 down in the second and was again forced to play catch-up. The Sydneysider did offer up his only three break point opportunities when leading 3-2, but once he'd repelled those, he eased into his 11th quarterfinal of the year.

Earlier on Wednesday, 48th-ranked Popyrin was beaten 7-6(5) 6-3 by a rejuvenated Italian Matteo Berrettini in their round-of-32 match.

Even a dozen aces weren't enough for Popyrin, who led 5-4 up with two serves to come in the opening-set tiebreak before the 2021 Wimbledon finalist stormed back.

Former world No.6 Berrettini could be de Minaur's last-eight opponent, but will first have to get past doughty Briton Cameron Norrie in the round of 16.

Top seed Jannik Sinner was in coruscating form, opening his campaign by beating German Daniel Altmaier 6-0 6-2 in two minutes under an hour. His first set was so immaculate, he conceded just six points.

Daniil Medvedev was another notable winner. Fresh from his Almaty Open victory, his first tournament triumph in 882 days, the Russian sixth seed made hard work of downing Portugal's Nuno Borges 6-4 6-7(7) 6-2.