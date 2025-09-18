Joint advances to Seoul quarterfinals

Maya Joint is still getting her teenage kicks in a spectacular breakthrough season, defeating former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in straight sets at the Korea Open.

The 19-year-old, with two titles under her belt already this season, trounced the world No.28 6-3 6-1 to breeze into her fifth quarterfinal of 2025.

Apart from being broken in her opening service game, Joint dominated Kenin for the second time this season, just as she had done at the Hobart International in January with the same scoreline.

The world No.46 broke Kenin’s serve five times before she served out to love for a dominant victory in an hour and five minutes.

It sets up a quarterfinal at the WTA 500 tournament with Denmark’s No.3 seed Clara Tauson, who beat German Eva Lys 6-2 7-6(4).

The world No.12 Tauson defeated Joint in straight sets at the start of the year in a Canberra WTA 125 event. Both have climbed considerably in the rankings since.

World No.16 Daria Kasatkina seeks to join Joint in the quarterfinals when she faces Czech Katerina Siniakova on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chris O’Connell enjoyed a bright start to the Chengdu Open in China. He came from behind to defeat Frenchman Quentin Halys 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4.

The 31-year-old Sydneysider will next face 20-year-old Chinese prospect Zhou Yi, who upset No.5 seed Cameron Norrie.

Jordan Thompson is also in the Chengdu field and will begin his campaign against Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo on Thursday.

At the Hangzhou Open, Rinky Hijikata won his final qualifying match 6-2 7-5 against American Brandon Holt to join Australian colleagues Adam Walton and Aleksandar Vukic in the main draw.

