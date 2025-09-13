Davis Cup: Australia keeps hopes high ahead of tie-defining Sunday

If there is one man who knows how to come back from a 0-2 tie deficit at Davis Cup, it’s Lleyton Hewitt.

The Culture Amp Australia Davis Cup team have overcome the deficit twice in the tournament’s 125-year history, most recently occurring against Kazakhstan during the 2015 World Group quarterfinals.

Hewitt, now the team Captain but then an active player, won his doubles rubber alongside Sam Groth, as well as the decisive final singles rubber to send Australia through to its first Davis Cup semifinal since 2006.

Australia will be looking to channel Hewitt’s heroics on Sunday to book their spot in the Davis Cup Final 8 after losing both singles rubbers on Saturday.

After Alex de Minaur suffered an upset loss to Raphael Collignon, Jordan Thompson was unable to level the score against top Belgian Zizou Bergs.

The Australian Davis Cup Captain knows the tie is far from over.

“You’ve got to stay positive, obviously. There’s still a bloody long way to go,” Hewitt said. “We’ve just got to keep our chin up, look forward to tomorrow and really just take it one match at a time.

“We’ve just got to prepare as well as possible, [hope] the boys recover as well as they can and leave it all out there tomorrow and hopefully give ourselves a chance to get to the fourth and fifth matches.”

De Minaur and Thompson were valiant in their matches, with the Australian No.1 battling for three hard-fought sets against Collignon and Thompson making Bergs work hard for victory.

De Minaur remains confident that they can turn this deficit around.

“We back ourselves in any position. We’ve had some tough moments, we’ve come back from some tough moments, and anything can happen tomorrow,” he said.

“The tie could just as easily turn if we get some momentum. It’s all about asking the question and see how they handle it.”

Thompson was of the same mindset, maintaining hope that Australia will swiftly rebound on Sunday, en route to their fourth-straight Davis Cup Final 8.

“We’re not out of this. There’s still hopefully three more matches to play, and it starts with the doubles tomorrow,” Thompson said.

“We’re just going to put today behind us, tomorrow’s a new day, and we’re going to start fresh and we’re going out ready for a comeback. Everyone loves one.”

The second day of Australia’s Qualifier 2nd Round tie against Belgium begins on Sunday with debutante Rinky Hijikata teaming with John Peers as they face Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the doubles.

You can watch the Davis Cup 2025 Qualifier 2nd Round between Australia and Belgium on Sunday from 1PM AEST on the Nine Network and beIN Sports.

RESULTS – DAY 1

Raphael Collignon (BEL) d Alex de Minaur (AUS) 7-5 3-6 6-3

Zizou Bergs (BEL) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-4

COMING UP – DAY 2

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Zizou Bergs (BEL)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Raphael Collignon (BEL) – If required