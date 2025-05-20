Inaugural Night of Champions to celebrate Evonne Goolagong Cawley AC MBE

The Australian Tennis Foundation is proud to announce the inaugural Night of Champions - a spectacular evening honouring the incredible career and enduring legacy of tennis legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley AC MBE.

This special event will pay tribute to Evonne's trailblazing journey and mark the official launch of the Evonne Goolagong Cawley Scholarship, a landmark initiative developed in partnership with the Australian Tennis Foundation to empower the next generation of First Nations tennis players.

Proceeds from the night will go towards the scholarship program, supporting First Nations youth through access to tennis pathways, education, and life-changing opportunities.

"I've always believed that with support and opportunity, every young person can achieve something extraordinary. This scholarship is about opening doors -helping young First Nations players to dream big and chase those dreams," Goolagong Cawley said.

"It's incredible to see how tennis can have such a positive impact on communities. The celebration of culture, improving the health and wellbeing of everyone involved and promoting education are all so important to me.

"It means so much to be honoured in this way. But more than anything, I'm excited to give back to the game that gave me so much - and to help lift up the next generation."

Australian Tennis Foundation Executive Director, Vicki Reid, said the ATF is thrilled to be leading this initiative.

"Evonne is a true legend of our game and an Australian icon. Her story is one of resilience, humility and grace- the dedication she's shown over so many years to helping others continues to be an inspiration to us all. We look forward to building on Evonne's legacy and continuing her extraordinary work," Reid said.

"The Evonne Goolagong Cawley Scholarship will create meaningful change by supporting First Nations youth to reach their potential both on and off the court."

Guests will enjoy a deeply moving evening as Evonne shares her journey in her own words, with a Q&A led by Casey Dellacqua. The night also features a live performance from The Voice's Cassie McIvor, complemented by a decadent menu of food, wine, and unforgettable entertainment.

Ticket sales close 15 June 2025. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Night of Champions website.

Event Details

Date: Saturday 28 June 2025

Time: 7:00pm-Midnight

Where: Plaza Ballroom at the Regent Theatre, 191 Collins Street, Melbourne.

About the Australian Tennis Foundation

The Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) is dedicated to inspiring brighter futures for disadvantaged children and young people through tennis.

As the official charity of Tennis Australia and the Australian Open, we use tennis as a vehicle to reduce social disadvantage and increase social cohesion.

Since 2021, the ATF has provided over 97,000 hours of joy to over 25,000 kids and families facing adversity.