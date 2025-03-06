Remembering Fred Stolle AO

Tennis has lost one of its great players and characters with the passing of Fred Stolle AO.

Stolle was known to generations of tennis fans as the voice of tennis, broadcasting for the Nine Network, CBS and Fox Sports.

His playing career in the 1960s was outstanding - he won the singles titles at the US and French Championships along with 17 Grand Slam doubles crowns. He won a career Grand Slam in men's doubles, winning all four major titles at least twice.

Yet when asked about his greatest moment on the court, he selected playing Davis Cup ahead of any individual honours. "To play for Australia meant everything to me," he said.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley described Stolle as an iconic figure both in Australian tennis and on the international stage.

"When we speak about Australia's golden era and the progression from amateur to professionalism, Stolle's name is right up there with the best," Tiley said.

"A star member of Australia's Davis Cup team, Fred made significant contributions to the sport following his decorated career, as a coach and astute commentator.

"His legacy is one of excellence, dedication, and a profound love for tennis. His impact on the sport will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege to witness his contributions.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Fred's family and friends during this sad time."

Stolle was tall (191 cm) and used his height and reach to effect with a towering serve and sharp play at the net.

He grew up in Hornsby on Sydney's North Shore and his first taste of the Davis Cup was when he was selected as a ball boy at the 1951 tie between Italy and the United States at White City.

The event had such an impact on him he decided to forget about cricket and rugby and concentrate on tennis.

At a time when Australian tennis was brimming with great players, his family helped raise funds to pay for his first trips overseas in 1960.

In 1963 he reached the singles final at Wimbledon only to lose to American Chuck McKinley; the result was the same the next two years with Stolle going down to Roy Emerson in the 1964 and 1965 singles finals.

Two more losses to Emerson in Grand Slam singles finals - the United States Championships in 1964, and the 1965 Australian Championships - left Stolle fearing he would never lift the winner's trophy.

But in 1965, he broke through when he defeated Tony Roche to take the French crown and the following year won the US Championships by beating John Newcombe in four sets - victories which helped him earn the world No.1 ranking in 1966.

In New York he was unseeded and Frank Deford, writing in Sports Illustrated, put his victory down to his "mastery of lob and overhead".

Stolle was part of three triumphant Davis Cup teams (1964-66) with his finest hour being a come-from-behind five-set victory over Dennis Ralston at Cleveland in 1964.

It was during his Davis Cup years that he was nicknamed 'Fiery' in the tradition of ironic nicknames because of his sluggish start in the morning and his quiet early play on practice courts. However, the name belied his sense of humour and appetite for life, which made him a popular figure on the circuit.

He once wrote that for some the tennis court was like a boxing ring but for him it was 'like being on stage'.

Stolle's great friendship with Emerson was not diminished by their on-court battles and the pair even warmed each other up on a back court prior to contesting the Wimbledon final. Whoever won, the pair always celebrated the victory with gusto.

Stolle turned pro in 1966 and reached four Grand Slam singles quarterfinals after tennis went 'open' in 1968. He continued to play well into the 1970s, with his last official singles match coming in November 1982 at a tournament in Baltimore, four years after his final Grand Slam singles appearance at Wimbledon in 1978.

He became the long-time coach of former world No.3 Vitas Gerulaitis - the American star who triumphed at the December edition of Australian Open 1977 - before turning his hand to broadcasting.

Although he lived most of his life in the United States, Stolle always was fiercely proud of being an Australian.

He is survived by wife Pat, son Sandon - himself a former doubles world No.2 and major champion - and daughters Monique and Nadine.

Fred Stolle's life will be celebrated in a service at 5pm on Tuesday 11 March at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

FRED STOLLE: Career highlights

DAVIS CUP REPRESENTATION

1964-1966: 6 ties played

Record: 13 wins, 3 losses (10-2 singles, 3-1 doubles)

Australia won the Davis Cup in all three years he played the competition.

GRAND SLAM TITLES (19)

Singles

Roland Garros: 1965

United States: 1966

Doubles

Australia: 1963, 1964, 1966

Roland Garros: 1965, 1968

Wimbledon: 1962, 1964

United States: 1965, 1966, 1969

Mixed doubles

Australia: 1962, 1969

Wimbledon: 1961, 1964, 1969

United States: 1962, 1965