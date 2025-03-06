- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
SINGLES CHAMPION
Roland Garros 1965
United States 1966
DOUBLES CHAMPION
Australian 1963, 1964, 1966
Roland Garros 1965, 1968
Wimbledon 1962, 1964
United States 1965, 1966, 1969
MIXED CHAMPION
Australian 1962, 1969
Wimbledon 1961, 1964, 1969
DAVIS CUP REPRESENTATION
1964-1966
Tall and competitive, Fred Stolle was known for his powerful serve, accurate volleys and fluid backhand.
He won all four doubles majors, and contested singles finals at all the Grand Slams, winning at Paris in 1965 and New York in 1966. Stolle was runner-up at Wimbledon three times (1963, 1964 and 1965) and twice at the Australian Championships (1964 and 1965). He lost to Chuck McKinley in his first Wimbledon final and to doubles partner Roy Emerson in the other four deciders.
Stolle enjoyed success in Davis Cup and was part of Australia’s winning teams in 1964, 1965 and 1966. He finished with a 13-3 win-loss record (10-2 in singles, 3-1 in doubles).
Following his retirement, Stolle swapped his racquet for a microphone and settled into a long and successful career as a TV commentator.
Stolle died on 5 March 2025 at age 86. He is survived by wife Pat, son Sandon – himself a former doubles world No.2 and major champion – and daughters Monique and Nadine.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|8 October 1938
|Birth Place
|Hornsby, New South Wales
|Australian Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1997
|International Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1985