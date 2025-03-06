SINGLES CHAMPION

Roland Garros 1965

United States 1966

DOUBLES CHAMPION

Australian 1963, 1964, 1966

Roland Garros 1965, 1968

Wimbledon 1962, 1964

United States 1965, 1966, 1969

MIXED CHAMPION

Australian 1962, 1969

Wimbledon 1961, 1964, 1969

DAVIS CUP REPRESENTATION

1964-1966

Tall and competitive, Fred Stolle was known for his powerful serve, accurate volleys and fluid backhand.

He won all four doubles majors, and contested singles finals at all the Grand Slams, winning at Paris in 1965 and New York in 1966. Stolle was runner-up at Wimbledon three times (1963, 1964 and 1965) and twice at the Australian Championships (1964 and 1965). He lost to Chuck McKinley in his first Wimbledon final and to doubles partner Roy Emerson in the other four deciders.

Stolle enjoyed success in Davis Cup and was part of Australia’s winning teams in 1964, 1965 and 1966. He finished with a 13-3 win-loss record (10-2 in singles, 3-1 in doubles).

Following his retirement, Stolle swapped his racquet for a microphone and settled into a long and successful career as a TV commentator.

Stolle died on 5 March 2025 at age 86. He is survived by wife Pat, son Sandon – himself a former doubles world No.2 and major champion – and daughters Monique and Nadine.