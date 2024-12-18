"A true legend": family, stars farewell tennis great Neale Fraser

The tennis community, including Lleyton Hewitt, Paul McNamee, Todd Woodbridge and John Fitzgerald, were among those who farewelled Neale Fraser at a state funeral at Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral on Wednesday.

Former world No.1 Roger Federer also paid tribute to the Australian great.

It followed the death of the former Davis Cup captain at age 91 on 3 December.

The funeral was also attended by former Victorian premiers Jeff Kennett, Ted Baillieu and John Brumby, along with current leader Jacinta Allan, who described Fraser as "equal parts sheer blinding talent and diligent, determined hard work".

Fraser won 19 Grand Slam titles, including three singles crowns, and held the world No.1 ranking in both singles and doubles during his career.

But he is best remembered for his involvement with the Davis Cup, both as a player and in a record-setting run as Australian captain.

After helping Australia claim four successive Davis Cup titles from 1959 to 1962, he was captain for a record 24 years from 1970 to 1993, steering Australia to four finals triumphs - in 1973, 1977, 1983 and 1986 - and recording 55 wins from 75 ties played.

Fitzgerald, who was part of the last two titles, said Fraser set the bar high for his Davis Cup proteges.

"He was a hero of mine who became my captain, which evolved into him being my mentor and my friend," the former doubles star said of their 1983 team of himself, Paul McNamee, Pat Cash and Mark Edmondson.

"He had the ability to bring the different characters in our team together.

"We were four different personalities, all friends but from different planets, but he got us to work together and fight for a common goal.

"He had great passion for the green and gold."

With a mini Davis Cup trophy, wooden racquet and his trademark terry-towelling hat flanking the coffin that was topped with an Australian flag, Fitzgerald read a letter sent from Federer to Fraser's widow Thea.

"I'm deeply saddened to hear of Neale's passing ... he was a true legend of our sport and his remarkable achievements and leadership continue to inspire players everywhere," Federer wrote.

"He and his generation set an incredible example for all of us to follow."

A three-time Grand Slam singles champion, Fraser downed Rod Laver in a memorable all-Australian Wimbledon men's final in 1960.

He also won two US Open singles titles, again beating Laver in 1960 a year after overcoming Peru-born American Alex Olmedo.

Emerging during the golden era of Australian men's tennis, Fraser also amassed 16 Grand Slam doubles titles, completing the career slam in the men's format, and claimed five mixed major trophies.

He was elected into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984, the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame in 1994, and was honoured with the Philippe Chatrier Award for outstanding achievements in tennis in 2008.

He was remembered by his wife Thea, her three children and his five children with first wife Wendy.

Daughter Melissa Fraser spoke on behalf of the family and told of her dad's love of golf and horse racing as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"Dad if there's one thing you taught us in life, it's to have passion," she said.

"Whether it be barracking for the Melbourne Demons, trying to pick a winner at the races or on the golf course.

"You shunned the professional life to secure your Davis Cup captaincy, that's the dad we knew - Australia first.

"Whether it was the Fed Cup, the Davis Cup or the Olympics, your passion for your country was admirable."

She said Wimbledon was his "special place", with Fraser visiting more than 50 times including his last trip in 2023, when he was honoured as a former champion.

