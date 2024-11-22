Unbreakable: Jelena Dokic’s compelling story on the big screen

The most common question you're asked after telling people you saw Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story is "Oh wow, was it good?"

It's a loaded question with a double-edged answer.

It's good, in terms of the quality of the film-making. In fact, it's excellent; directors Jessica Halloran and Ivan O'Mahoney weave together a documentary rich in interview talent, depth of research, access to archive footage and overall attention to detail.

It's also not good, in terms of the subject matter explored. Significant chunks of Unbreakable were decidedly unsettling to watch, as Dokic recounted in confronting detail the physical and psychological abuse she endured at the hands of her father.

But what it reveals is a truly inspirational figure in Dokic - an athlete and person with incredible fighting spirit and survival instincts whose work has the potential to change lives.



said as much on stage at the Melbourne premiere of Unbreakable at the Astor Theatre, where she was joined on stage by Halloran and O'Mahoney and where she received a standing ovation at the conclusion of the screening.

"I'm emotional actually," Dokic told the Melbourne audience in a city she has now called home for 12 years.

"It's hard to find the words because for me, this is what it's about. It's about you. We wanted to tell a story - we just wanted to make a difference.

"It's not even about the standing ovation, it's about the love that I feel. Thank you. My heart is full. You've made not just my day, you've made this year. I even say you've made my life - if I die today I'll die a very happy person."

Halloran authored the original "Unbreakable" book released in 2017 and has forged a close bond with Dokic. She was the first journalist who directly asked the Australian tennis star: Was she abused by her father?

Jelena Dokic credits Jess Halloran with saving her life, through the writing of ‘Unbreakable’, which is now a powerful documentary, co-directed by Jess and Ivan O’Mahoney.



Interviewing this trio at packed Sydney and Melbourne premieres has been unforgettable. #UNBREAKABLE pic.twitter.com/eCOyZZaxRY — Sam Lane (@SamJaneLane) November 20, 2024





This was considered an open secret in the sporting world, yet it was the beginning of a cathartic process for Dokic - she opened up about the trauma she'd suffered throughout her journey to becoming one of the world's best players, and resulting mental health struggles.

The Unbreakable documentary is the latest iteration of her story, where O'Mahoney was brought in to craft the film version.

Dokic revealed O'Mahoney's first cut spanned five hours, before it was tightened to a compelling one hour and 40 minutes.

Without leaking too many spoilers, two moments particularly stood out.

Don’t miss Jelena Dokic’s unflinchingly honest and uplifting documentary Unbreakable, now in cinemas. Jelena’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience and the human spirit. pic.twitter.com/tkhzQJA03H — Craig Tiley (@CraigTiley) November 11, 2024





One was the footage of Dokic's first-round triumph over world No.1 Martina Hingis at Wimbledon in 1999, the moment which catapulted her to superstardom. While more than 10,000 rapturous fans stood and applauded what they'd witnessed on No.1 Court, Dokic vividly remembers that only one person - her father, Damir - did not join the applause.

This was heartbreaking for the then-16-year-old, who came to realise that nothing she did - not even beating the world's best player at the sport's most storied tournament - would ever be enough to satisfy and earn praise from her father.

The other was the recounting of her Australian Open 2001 first-round match against No.2 seed Lindsay Davenport.

This came just days after Damir forced Jelena to sever ties with Australia and begin representing Yugoslavia, the result of his conspiratorial belief that the draw had been rigged against his daughter.

Dokic received a decidedly unwelcoming reception as she entered Rod Laver Arena to face Davenport, who could not forget the uncomfortable atmosphere in which they competed. During an emotional interview, the American revealed she got no joy from that win, and that she later comforted Dokic - distraught and dreading her upcoming press conference - in the locker room.

In her new documentary 'Unbreakable', Jelena Dokic reveals the horrific abuse she endured behind the scenes of some of her greatest moments and she tells us how she is able to remain so positive and hopeful. pic.twitter.com/Y7GpV3BsZv — The Project (@theprojecttv) October 25, 2024





In the post-screening discussion at the Astor, Dokic noted the importance of including this scene, and stressed to the audience that representing Australia - whether it be at the Olympics, Billie Jean King Cup or in front of home fans at Australian tournaments - gave her the greatest pride of all.

Unbreakable also documents her initial steps in the sport in Serbia - including interviews with a junior contemporary and coach - then her work with Australian tennis legends Lesley Bowery and Tony Roche, who guided her in her teenage years in Sydney.

As her rise to junior world No.1 was covered, the audience audibly reacted when she was pictured with fellow 1998 junior champion Roger Federer, a reminder of the heady heights she scaled.

Mark Philippoussis discussed combining with the precocious talent to win the Hopman Cup for Australia in 1999, but as she emerged on tour that season, Damir's increasingly erratic behaviour and controlling and violent tendencies began to take over, peaking in 2000 in Montreal - confronting scenes recalled by Dokic and fellow Australian Rennae Stubbs.

We see her continue to rise - she won her biggest career title in Rome in 2001, and peaked at world No.4 in 2002 - before a sharp fall and disappearance from the sport as her mental health spiralled.

Yet this is a documentary with an uplifting conclusion. She returned to representing Australia, stormed to the AO 2009 quarterfinals in a heartwarming fortnight at Melbourne Park, and in retirement has emerged as an esteemed tennis analyst and domestic violence advocate.



is clear about her passion and purpose in telling her story, explaining that if it helps just one other person navigate their own trauma and rise above it, then she has succeeded. And rather than feeling understandable bitterness and resentment after what she has endured, Dokic revealed she has chosen to approach her work from a place of empathy, love and kindness.

"I always say, look, fall down 100 times, lose 100 matches or lose 100 times in your life, but get up 101," she said.

"At the end of the day, that's all that matters."

Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story, presented by Roadshow Films and produced by In Films Pty Ltd, is now screening across selected cinemas in Australia.