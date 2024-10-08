Winners crowned at 2024 Australian Tennis Championships

A record-breaking 70 players gathered at Melbourne Park to compete at the 27th staging of the Australian Tennis Championships, a key initiative in Tennis Australia's Diversity and Inclusion national pathway.

Australia's leading players with an intellectual impairment (PWII) and players who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHoH) competed for national titles at the four-day event, which ran from 3-6 October.

Four-time Grand Slam doubles champion and two-time Paralympian Heath Davidson opened the tournament, sharing some words of advice with players, families, officials and volunteers.

"Tennis is a sport celebrated for its diversity, and this event is a showcase of that," Davidson said.

"It's a chance to provide opportunities for all members of our diverse community to play, compete and thrive within our sport."

Tennis Australia's Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner was also thrilled to welcome competitors from across seven Australian states and territories to the championships.

"This event allows players to forge new friendships and create new memories both on and off the court," Larner said.

"Thank you to Sport Inclusion Australia, Deaf Sports Australia and Special Olympics Australia for their continued support and promotion of not only this event, but all PWII and DHoH tournaments held across the country."

Queensland's Archie Graham backed his position as Australia's leading PWII athlete, scooping the men's singles and doubles titles in the II-1 division.

South Australia's Andriana Petrakis defeated New South Wales' Kelly Wren to win the women's division one title for a second year in a row.

Victoria's Glen Flindell excelled in the DHoH category, claiming the men's singles and doubles titles.

2024 Australian Tennis Championships final results

Intellectual Disability - II-1 Champions

Men's Division 1: Archie Graham (QLD) d Damian Phillips (NSW) 6-1 6-1

Women's Division 1: Andriana Petrakis (SA) d Kelly Wren (NSW) 6-3 6-4

Men's Division 2: Lachlan Mitchell (VIC) d Nick Heames (TAS) 6-0

Men's Division 3: Andrew Bascetta (VIC) d Harvey Dionisio (VIC) 7-5

Women's Division 2: Madison Mcpherson (VIC) d Emma Mangan (QLD) 6-3

Down syndrome - II-2 Champion

Open: Timothy Gould (QLD) d Sai Aman Ramadani (QLD) 6-1

Autism - II-3 Champions

Men's Division 1: Hunter Thompson (QLD) d Simon Ma (NSW) 6-1 6-0

Men's Division 2: Orlando Thompson (QLD) d Lev'I Dorward (NSW) 6-1

Women's: Amy Potts (QLD) d Sasha Clifford (QLD) 7-6

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Champion

Men's: Glen Flindell (VIC) d Rhylee Jackson (QLD) 6-0 6-0

